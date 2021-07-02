Fables, myths and legends “tell the truth but tell it slant.” The stories themselves embody truth. Aesop was one of the first to recognize this. Do you remember “The Tortoise and the Hare”? Application? “The race does not always go to the swift.”
Master storyteller J.R.R. Tolkien spent his lifetime creating myths that underwrote his theology and principles as a Roman Catholic. In his lesser-known short story “The Smith of Wooten Major,” for example, the humblest of all characters turns out to be the king, and the most arrogant character comes to frightening terms with all the disrespect he has dished out to the benevolent monarch. A hidden takeaway? “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers.”
Churchgoers often get ants in the pants if the terms “myth” and “Bible” appear together in the same sentence. They shouldn’t. Rabbis could interpret the story of Jonah as midrash (a creative way of pinning down truth), and without a doubt, Jesus understood this. Could a man survive being swallowed by a humpback whale? A recent news headline proclaimed such an event. Would it undermine scripture’s efficacy if Jonah turned out to be creative writing? No.
Never confuse a fable with a falsehood. A pretend story can locate a liar quicker than a pulpit expositor. That being said, here are a few falsehoods to beware of, along with a reference to a biblical story about each. Study at your own convenience.
“What I do with my own time is my own business” – Luke 12:13-21 (the parable of the rich fool).
“That’s somebody else’s responsibility” – Matthew 21:28-32 (the parable of the two sons).
“Money makes the world go ‘round” – Luke 16:19-31 (the parable of the rich man and Lazarus).
“I don’t have anything to contribute” – Matthew 25:14-31 (the parable of the talents).
“No one will ever see” – Matthew 18:23-35 (the parable of the unforgiving servant).