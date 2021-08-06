Schoolmates took to calling John Wesley and his chums “Bible moths” because they pored over scripture so much. You might run the same risk if you take Spirit seriously. You may also hear something like this. The Bible is old-fashioned. Out of date. Quaint. That’s utter balderdash. Scripture is anything but quaint. Ever read Judges? “There are parts of the Old Testament no self-respecting lady would be caught reading” (Queen Victoria).
Try a piece of Psalm 46 on for size: “The kingdoms are in an uproar.” Contemporary enough? Kingdoms in an uproar today. Switch on your tube. Open your paper. But kingdoms roar in age after age. A cynic will tell you history consists of nothing but people and nations behaving badly. “Wars and rumors of wars,” as Jesus put it, and there’s no reason to think he dreamed of a far-off point in history when he said it.
So what does the psalm-writer advise? “Come, behold the works of the Lord.” Dreamy-eyed nonsense? What will mooning over the twinkling stars at twilight and butterflies and humongous red mushrooms get you in the real world? It may yield joy. Here’s something else to behold. For every person of ill-will, you can find at least one or two trying to do right by others. It’s a question of perspective, and to shift your perspective, “Be still and know that I am God.”
One famous writer gave these prayer suggestions. Best not first thing in the morning. Avoid navel-gazing. Don’t worry about having the proper emotions. And, only use words when necessary. Paying attention: The center of it all. “I have abandoned all particular forms of devotion, all prayer techniques. My only prayer practice is attention. I carry on a habitual silent and secret conversation that fills me with overwhelming joy” (Brother Lawrence).
Thank God – literally, thank God – that prayer is so much more than saying the right words. Otherwise, we’d all sunk. “A still, small voice” (1 Kings 19:12).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.