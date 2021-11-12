There’s a lovely episode on the children’s show “Elinore Wonders Why” that shows how paper is produced, then gives the history of Bi Sheng, the Chinese inventor who developed moveable type around the year 1040. “That’s so interesting!” as Elinore says.
Dyk that you should consider yourself rich if you have even one shelf of books in your possession? Widescale ownership of books is quite new in the scope of human history. (How does the study of history make the world bigger and smaller at the same time?) In church history, for example, most worshippers have listened to scripture rather than read it. If you want to see something that will make your soul smile, visit the old chapels in Europe and see the frescoes that depict the story of the Bible. You read the pictures on the walls.
One of the problems with owning books is that an owner begins to think in nothing but singular terms, and it doesn’t take long before “faith of our fathers” morphs into my own private possession without any connection to the wider world. Dr. Craddock once saw the following bumper sticker: “I love my wife and I love Jesus, and the rest of you can go to !*#@!”
Remember that, for the most part, pronouns in the New Testament are plural. “Don’t you know that you are the temple of God?” (1 Corinthians 3:16). “Bear each other’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). “As I have loved you, so you must love one another'' (John 13:34). All are addressed to the church, not my sweet self alone. Gospels and epistles: Written for reading and contemplation and interpretation within communities of faith.
What’s the point? Religion at its best takes me out of myself and connects me to something larger. At its worst, religion turns me into a self-sufficient devil far worse than a robber baron could ever be. “No man is an island.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.