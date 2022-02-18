It is one of the most astonishing of concepts, and you find it at the heart of the gospel. “Seek and you will find … for everyone who seeks finds” (Luke 11:9, 10). For those wondering about the timing of such, Jesus went into some detail.
Suppose one of your friends comes to your home in the middle of the night, he said, knocks on the door and asks to borrow some food so he can feed a friend of his who has stopped for an unexpected visit. The average person, in bed with the family (did you know families used to share beds?), will say no to such an ill-timed, bothersome request. But if your friend keeps it up, you will probably go get him what he wants so he’ll shut up and let you go back to bed (Luke 11:5-8).
In case anyone missed the point, Jesus came back a second time with another illustration. There was once a woman who had suffered an injustice, he said, and she went to a corrupt judge in order to seek restitution. (There is no reason to assume Jesus made up the story, btw.) Because of her great hurt, she continued to demand justice from the crooked judge, who finally came to the conclusion that he better do right by her or “she will give me a black eye” (Luke 18:1-8).
This, Jesus said, is knocking at a bolted steel door until it cracks open, seeking the impossible, asking for the moon and stars. You refuse to give up until you reach your goal. Or find your happiness. Or your revenge or your offense. Whatever you want. In the end, you always wind up getting what you want. Quite a thought indeed. “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask!” (Luke 11:13).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.