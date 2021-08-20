In the Bible’s first book, the famous words “in the beginning God created” open one of two descriptions of creation. The first is magisterial. Like a sultan, God says it, and it is so. The second is intimate, with God taking care of things by hand “like a mammy bending over her baby" (James Weldon Johnson).
Why two descriptions? There are at least two theories. Theory #1: Like an improvisational musician taking a tune in a new direction, the same hand wrote one story with two trajectories. Theory #2: Different sources, different accounts. You can fight over this sort of thing until the cows come home, if you like. But Genesis 1 and Genesis 2 agree on at least two important things.
God created - and in the words of one creed, “is creating” - and God's work is good. Every pebble. Each apple. Each and every being on two feet, four feet, with wings or feathers or some other mode of transport. (Even vipers and yellow jackets and typhoons? There’s a marvelous question for another day, or maybe for the science page.) But such goodness explains why young love, old love, a solitary leaf, a piano recital can all make the most hardened atheist feel like a true believer, at least for a moment.
And that’s why some folks never seem to run out of things or people to fascinate them or to inspire them to say thank you. “In the Jewish tradition, joy was understood as the natural response to having been created … delight in being alive and … the gift of life” (Soelle). Mom calls it marveling. “The heavens are telling the glory of God” (Psalm 19:1). And the dust and the ocean depths and the eyes staring back at you from the mirror.
“God, I thank you for having created me,” said one humble saint right before she died. Do you know what else I think she was saying? “The works of God are the words of God” (Ecclesiasticus 42:5).
