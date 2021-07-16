A teacher asked a question years ago that I have never forgotten: “If you had no religious background at all, what sort of religion would you practice?” In other words, what would you believe if no one had taught you what to believe? The question may offend, but here’s hoping it delights at least one or two of you.

A good friend said he likely would move in the direction of the ancient world’s mythologies, which still find a home in contemporary religions such as shamanism. Spirits and powers in abundance, bouncing around in conflict with each other throughout the universe. Say whatever else you want to about such a belief system, at least it takes the supernatural seriously. “The unseen is all around us,” said a character in a great film based on a great novel.

A s for me, I have a feeling that I would tend toward deism: The so-called clockmaker thesis. God makes the universe, winds it up, then leaves it to run on its own. Here is an unpopular statement to make in some religious circles: A large number of those who founded the USA espoused deism. Would you like deism in a nutshell? God gave you this world, now do your best with it. Not, “God, why don’t you do something?” But, “human, why don’t you do something?”

D on’t forget the original conundrum. You know nothing of the Bible or God or prayer, and you have to construct your own religious sentiments from the sum total of all experiences. In that light, deism makes a whole lot of sense to me. Even when you add to it what theologians call special revelation (Christology, pneumatology, etc.), it still resonates.

W hy ? B ecause God, I believe, gives us a great deal of latitude to take the gift and create something brand new from it. “Work out your salvation with fear and trembling, for it is God who is at work in you” (Philippians 2:12-13).

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.