The wood thrush, a bird of the woodlands that forages on the forest floor, is well camouflaged.

 Jerry Green

Every spring, for decades and without fail, the celestial, flute-like song of the wood thrush heralds this avian songster’s return to my hillside. After a journey fraught with peril, this neo-tropical migratory bird comes to nest and sing in the Magnolia State’s woodlands and gardens. As with most birds, romance may inspire its ethereal melodies that emanate from the woods, but the wood thrush seems to sing just for the joy of singing, and this bird serenades us all summer long.

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

