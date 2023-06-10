Every spring, for decades and without fail, the celestial, flute-like song of the wood thrush heralds this avian songster’s return to my hillside. After a journey fraught with peril, this neo-tropical migratory bird comes to nest and sing in the Magnolia State’s woodlands and gardens. As with most birds, romance may inspire its ethereal melodies that emanate from the woods, but the wood thrush seems to sing just for the joy of singing, and this bird serenades us all summer long.
That renowned nature lover, Henry David Thoreau, who resided at Walden Pond, rhapsodized about this bird. In 1853 he wrote: "This is the only bird whose note affects me like music. It lifts and exhilarates me. It is inspiring. It changes all hours into an eternal morning."
And John James Audubon had this to say about this diva of the forest: "How often it has revived my spirits when I have listened to its wild notes in the forests." And even ornithologists who employ measured, scientific terminology when describing the avian species often find themselves besotted with the lilting, haunting song of the wood thrush and poetically try to describe its song.
The wood thrush is also a beautiful bird but in a subtle way. It is rust-colored above and has large dark spots on its white breast and a narrow white eye ring. It is a bird of the woodlands that forages on the forest floor, and thus it is well camouflaged. The wood thrush prefers mature, deciduous forests and will hunt insects in the leaf litter. This is a bird that is somewhat secretive, but its song affirms its presence.
The nest of the wood thrush is similar to a robin’s nest and is constructed of twigs and grass and reinforced with mud. Often scraps of white paper or rags are woven into the nest. Some ornithologists believe this helps to conceal the nest from predators. The female lays two to five pale blue eggs. Incubation lasts about 14 days, and the young fledge in about 13 days. The wood thrush usually has two broods per nesting season.
The wood thrush is a gardener’s friend because its diet consists of many garden pests. This songster dines on insects, spiders, earth worms and fruit. Robin-like but shyer, it will venture into the garden in search of worms and will even enjoy the bird bath, but, of course, it prefers a sylvan setting.
Unfortunately, the wood thrush numbers are in steep decline. This is primarily due to forest fragmentation both here in North America and in their wintering grounds in Central America. Forest fragmentation encourages the parasitism of the notorious cowbird, which lays its eggs in the nests of other birds. In some habitats, scientists have found cowbird eggs in almost every wood thrush nest. Many wood thrushes end up raising the young of these despicable freeloaders.
Wood thrushes are faithful to certain locations both here and in their wintering grounds. It is heartwarming to think that the wood thrush that sings now and its ancestors that have sung in my garden have been coming for years, and many are return visitors. Every spring, every summer, I anxiously await the beautiful aria sung by the wood thrush, and breathe a sigh of relief, and give thanks when the song of the wood thrush wafts my way. Welcome home.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.