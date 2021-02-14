PLANTERSVILLE • Anytime Amy Riley needs a quick pick-me-up during a stressful day, she hops in her ATV and drives out to a barn on her family farm.
There, she’s greeted by a handful of animals wanting her loving attention. Riley’s usually accompanied by three dogs – Bonnie, Clyde and Beau – who also enjoy the friendly interaction with other animals.
Among those greeting Riley is Song, a horse who’s made it through an incredible 32 years. “To be 32, she looks good,” Riley said. “She still seems to halfway enjoy life.”
Joining them are a group of older miniature horses, including Moon Pie, Tallulah, Jezebel, Beulah, Fanny Forrest and Lucy, as well as several full-sized horses. There’s Big Nate the donkey and Dr. Mustache, the cat with a black marking under his nose that looks similar to a Groucho Marx mustache.
“Dr. Mustache helps deliver all the babies here,” Riley said.
Riley compares the family’s 112-acre property near Plantersville to a circus. There are plenty of animals to see and enjoy here. They all bring a smile to Riley’s face, but two in particular have won her heart and stolen the show for now.
Two miniature horse foals – half-sisters – have come into the world, and they have been rambunctious little creatures. They stand only about 20 inches tall, but already want to act like big horses.
Riley and four of her grandchildren – Cait Comer, Jill Comer, Aiden Riley and Charlie Riley – recently spent a sunny afternoon together trying to corral the foals. It turned into an enjoyable family activity.
“They’re like celebrities out here. They like to show out,” Riley said of the foals as they snorted and bucked while galloping near the barn. “They really think they’re doing something. And when they eat, they smack so loud. No manners at all. But they’re so much fun together. They’re really sweet. They let you rub all over them.”
Riley said she’s still trying to figure out their names.
“Each one has about 10 different names,” she said. “All the grandkids have given them a different name.”
The names most commonly used during the afternoon romp were Penny and Aura, though Penny was also referred to as Butterscotch. Riley said Aura’s name was inspired by her fifth grandchild, who lives with her parents in California.
The foals are so small, they’re dwarfed when Beau the Great Dane stands next to them. The height of an average miniature horse is between 35 and 38 inches.
“They’ll grow fast, but they don’t get big,” Riley said.
Even in the middle of the joyful arrivals, Riley said there’s been some heartbreak. A third baby was lost last year, while a miniature horse was found dead two weeks later. She said it had been shot.
Riley, however, still finds comfort and joy in her animals, including the new arrivals.
“There’s been a lot of stress,” she said. “I can come out here and scratch them after a stressful day. They definitely make me smile. If they make anyone smile for part of the day with everything going on, that’s a good thing.”
Piggy update
While talking about her miniature horses, Riley also wanted to give an update on Piggy – the family’s bull that was the subject of a Daily Journal article in February 2018.
Piggy is a bull calf who was found abandoned in January 2018. Riley took in the calf, which weighed only 25 pounds at birth, and became its surrogate mom.
Piggy, who was given its name for the noises it makes, spent three weeks healing in the Rileys’ living room. It also spent part of that time recovering at the Mississippi State University veterinary school from an infected naval stem.
Piggy came home from MSU and recovered some more before moving outside. Today, Riley proudly reports that Piggy is a healthy bull weighing more than 1,000 pounds.
“That is Piggy,” Riley said, pointing him out from the other cows. “We would’ve never thought he’d grow into a bull that we actually used. He has done really well.
“I don’t think he wants to act like he was ever in the house,” Riley joked. “I guess he thinks it’s something to be ashamed of or what.”