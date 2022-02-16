TUPELO • When people of different races come together to talk about issues honestly, things can get stormy. Maybe that’s why Mission Mississippi’s first Day of Dialogue for 2022 is scheduled to take place in a storm shelter.
The faith-based organization, created with the goal of furthering racial reconciliation, will host the inaugural event this Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lee Acres storm shelter on Fillmore Street in Tupelo. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at noon.
Eric Pratt, a longtime Mission Mississippi volunteer coordinator, will co-host the event with Mission Mississippi President Neddie Winters.
Pratt said Saturday’s conversation will focus on an issue that is top-of-mind for many Mississippians.
“COVID has revealed health inequalities and disparities that can be hard to talk about,” he said. “We’d love to say we all have the same opportunities, but we don’t. What we want to do is ask, ‘How do we address that?’”
The Tupelo event will be the first of six scheduled around the state, each underwritten by a grant from the Kellogg Corporation. Pratt said he hopes the topic of COVID-19 will be a point of entry into deeper conversations.
“Mission Mississippi has said, ‘Let’s use this issue as a springboard for a conversation about racial reconciliation,’” Pratt said. “These are uncomfortable conversations, but everyone has an opinion.”
While the conversation will be topical, Pratt said Mission Mississippi is not “issue-driven.” The organization builds all of its outreach efforts around a single theme, not political ideology.
“We are apolitical,” he said. “This is not a lecture, but a conversation. We’re not proponents of a single issue, other than racial reconciliation. We want to create safe spaces where people can talk about issues in a non-accusatory way.”
Pratt believes much of the misunderstanding and gridlock when discussing race relations stems from a lack of actual one-on-one conversation.
“It’s much easier to stigmatize than to understand,” he said. “We want to help Mississippians understand different perspectives, rather than dismissing one another because of different opinions.”
Baseline civility and curiosity should be the hallmarks of racial dialogues where faith is the common denominator, Pratt said.
The organization begins its discussions with the baseline idea of Christian charity.
“If we understand that we’re reconciled to Christ, we should be in a healthy relationship with other Christians no matter what race they are,” Pratt said.
While younger Mississippians tend to be less racially polarized than older generations, Pratt said changes in technology make it easy for them to remain “walled off” from the cultures and lived experiences of others.
“Take music, for example,” he said. “My kids can listen to whatever they want, where we used to have to listen to the radio. It’s easy now to live in an echo chamber where we only hear from people like us. We have no common canon of shared experiences, and it makes us more tribal.”
Mississippians rise to the challenge and overlook racial differences in times of crisis. Pratt said Mission Mississippi hopes to promote that same spirit, even when the storm passes.
“Christians in Mississippi across racial lines come together when there’s a need,” he said. “We come together, but we don’t stay together. We hope to change that.”
Pratt said he will judge the success or failure of Saturday’s event based less on what happens during the meeting and more on what happens after it’s over.
“I’d call it a success if we have 12 or more people from a racial mix sitting at the table,” he said. “Even more so if those conversations continue after the event.”
Like all meaningful change, racial reconciliation begins with intentionality, Pratt said.
“None of us wants to pass on the legacy of racism,” he said. “But the question is, what are we doing intentionally? The hope and the challenge is that we have to start somewhere.”