The days of matchy-matchy furnishings are gone. Currently in fashion is the mixing of furniture and décor in ways that don’t exactly match, but are still tasteful. That’s wonderful because such variety opens your home to a world of beauty.
Follow these professional mix and match tips to elevate your décor.
The rule of three: Use three different accessories when arranging. Place two different sized items by each other and they will look bare and awkward, but add in a third and you’ll create interest.
Have a focal point: One prominent item should stand out to your eyes — perhaps your fireplace or a favorite painting. Flatter that focal point with all the other choices you make for the room’s décor.
Accidentally on purpose: Mix and match items in ways that appear unintentional, but are actually deliberate. Artistically mix odd items together; the overall effect can be surprising beautiful in a quirky, yet delightful way.
Accessories add interest: Accent items really add personality and texture to a room. In rooms with limited space keep them simple, but significant.
Choose three colors: Work them into your room. Designers recommend choosing one neutral color and two other hues. Start with your preferred colors; they will guide you through the design process for that particular space. If you want more color, let one color scheme dominate the room, and support it with accessories in a second color scheme that complements the first.
Everything in moderation: Pantone’s 2018 color of the year Ultra Violet is an extremely bold and beautiful wall color; however it will be overpowering if more subtle shades aren’t woven into the décor. Add beige, and shades of light yellows, blues and greens to tone down a predominately violet space and you’ll give it a more relaxed, bohemian theme.
Don’t mix undertones: All neutral colors have distinct undertones; if they don’t match, your aesthetics won’t be appealing. Don’t set a neutral beige lamp with warm soft rose undertones on a gray wood-stained side table that has cold undertones. They will clash. Use the largest neutral item in your room as your guide for choosing undertones for the rest.
Choose three patterns: Mix different patterns. Let at least one of the patterns contain your three colors choices. Neutral items placed by, below, or between them will add balance to your space.
Mix styles: For example, fuse farmhouse-style furnishings with pleasing Asian patterns and textures. If chosen to play nicely together, they’ll make a subtle fusion statement.
Know when to stop: Mixing two styles is enough; mixing three is a disaster. If in the farmhouse/Asian example above you added some shabby chic décor as well, the result would appear complicated, confusing and cluttered.
Don’t overthink: Pick your colors, textures, patterns and styles and then mix them tastefully. Things you think might clash will sometimes work quite well together. Experiment and see where that leads you.
Transform your home into a more beautiful expression of your life by mixing and matching your décor.
Live well — live in beauty!
