The days of matchy-matchy furnishings are gone. Currently in fashion is the mixing of furniture and décor in ways that don’t exactly match, but are still tasteful. That’s wonderful because such variety opens your home to a world of beauty.

STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. Find him on Facebook through Designer Connection or email stephen2816@mac.com.

