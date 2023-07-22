TUPELO – Roxie Doniphan Thomas Clayton started taking dance lessons at a young age and realized early on that she wanted to be a ballerina.
Until she got to Ole Miss and took a modern-dance class.
"I was introduced to modern dance and choreography, and it really sparked an interest in me," the 40-year-old Tupelo native said. "I realized I could create."
After leaving Oxford with a bachelor's degree in musical theater, she went on to Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, and got her master's in dance.
"I taught dance at a high school outside Washington, D.C., and I really liked it there," Clayton said. "I think I could have done well had I stayed, but I felt a need to pour something back into my community. I missed home, and I felt I could make more of an impact here."
Since moving back to Tupelo in 2013, she has opened a community dance studio called The VOW Space where she teaches fitness classes, creative movement for younger kids, and modern dance. She also teaches modern dance and composition part time at Tupelo Middle School.
But her heart is the Doniphan Dance Project, a modern dance company that will perform at the Civic Auditorium next week.
Summer Dance Concert 2023 will be Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. The performance, which will last about 45 minutes, is free, but donations will be accepted.
"We have 15 dancers this year ranging in age from 13 to 22," Clayton said. "This performance will be very prop heavy. A lot of theatrical elements are just as important as dance."
The beauty of the Doniphan Dance Project is that anyone can be part of it. There are no auditions, and members change from year to year. One year, there were 10 dancers; another year, there were 30.
"I want it to be inclusive," Clayton said. "With Doniphan, nobody pays to be part of the group, so everybody in it is on an even playing field. Doniphan isn't just for dancers. It's for kids who have raw talent and want to work hard."
This is the first year for Lucy Robertson, 13, and Fergy Sanchez, 15, to be part of Doniphan.
"I always wanted to do dance as a kid, but my parents couldn't afford dance classes," said Robertson, who will be in the eighth grade this fall. "Tupelo Middle School offered classes with Mrs. Roxie that were free. She makes everyone feel welcome. I love dancing."
Sanchez, who will be a sophomore at Tupelo High School in the fall, also got her first experience with modern dance at TMS.
"I had a class with Mrs. Roxie, and we were working on a piece and I liked it so much, it made me want to keep dancing in the summer," Sanchez said. "She made me feel confident I could continue to dance. It's very fun working with her. It brings me comfort. I feel I can express myself."
Brice Stone, 19, is the only male in Doniphan Dance Project this season. This is his second summer to perform with the group.
"Roxie had been trying to get me to do this for seven years, and she finally got me last year," said Stone, who will start classes at Northeast Mississippi Community College this fall. "I'd been doing theater since the third grade. I took on the role of rehearsal director this year."
Stone said being the only guy in the group is more challenging than it is awkward.
"I'm going to stick out like a sore thumb, so my goal is to blend in with the girls," he said.
Doniphan members started practicing for next week's concert in April, and Clayton said when the curtain goes up, they'll be ready.
"A lot of times, modern dance is weird, so afterward, we'll have a Q&A," Clayton said. "We want feedback from the audience. Modern dance is new to this area. In Tupelo, we're very ballet focused. There's nothing wrong with that. But modern dance is different, and we need to expose people to that. I'm blessed to be a part of the process. I'm excited about the future of it."
