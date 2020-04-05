From living rooms and music rooms to porches and sanctuaries, musicians have turned the internet into a global concert hall.
Unable to perform before live audiences because of the COVID-19 pandemic, live streaming has become an outlet for small-town singers and hit-making superstars. By setting up a smart phone or a laptop, they can perform while connecting with fans, generating some income and keeping their name visible for venue talent bookers.
“I never utilized it before because people can see me in real time in such-and-such place,” said Bill Perry Jr., an Oxford-based musician and podcast host. “But now, live stream is all of our stage.”
The Daily Journal this week caught up with four solo artists and one duo, all with Northeast Mississippi ties, on how they’re adapting to online performances.
Paul Thorn
Thorn, the Tupelo singer/songwriter, has developed a loyal following of fans regionally and nationally. Thorn and his band were about to play a series of shows in Arizona and California when the outbreak hit. Those shows, as well as a few in the eastern U.S., were cancelled.
“When these gigs got cancelled, my band – they work for me – they’re not getting paid. They have no income coming in,” Thorn said. “So, we had an idea to do a series of concerts where people can make donations. I do these concerts with the understanding that the money is not going to me. It’s going to my band.”
The past three Friday nights, Thorn has hosted “Too Blessed To Be Stressed” concerts on his Facebook page from a room provided by a friend, Tupelo car dealer Dennis Nolan. In addition to the music, Thorn throws in some humor. During his second concert, he brought out Stretch Armstrong and Ronald Reagan dolls. “I like to make people laugh,” Thorn said.
Thorn has set up Venmo and PayPal accounts for tips and donations to his bandmates, and he said fans have been generous in their giving.
“It gave my band some breathing room in this troubled time we’re in,” Thorn said. “I’m so glad to get to do it for them because they needed it. It’s all greatly appreciated. Most of my band have been with me 20-plus years. You know, they’re not my band; they’re my brothers. I don’t want to see them get in a pinch.”
Thorn’s online performances have attracted their own viewing audience, but he doesn’t plan to continue them once he returns to the road.
“Right now, I’m playing to a cell phone,” he said. “When you’re doing a concert and you don’t have an audience, it’s impossible to create that same kind of energy. I look forward to playing in front of people. That’s what I do.”
Michaela Compton
From the porch behind her condo in Tustin, California, Compton – a former Saltillo resident – performs “Live From the Loft” at 7 p.m. Central time every Wednesday on social media through her Michaela Compton Music platforms. The session is also loaded to YouTube.
Compton, who moved to California two years ago to pursue her dream of a music career, had regular work performing until the outbreak hit.
“All of the live gigs are, I want to say, postponed,” she said. “I don’t like using the word ‘cancelled.’ I’m sure when life returns to normal I’ll reschedule the gigs I have. In the meantime, for March, April and May, all of those paying gigs are not happening. Not only there’s the loss of money, but also the loss of interacting with people and keeping fans interested.”
Compton said she broadcasts and records the live sessions using her own home studio equipment. She has her own music business and continues to do the “Local Licks” radio show on Tupelo FM station Z98.5.
Compton has tipping options through Venmo, Zelle and PayPal (michaelacomptonmusic@gmail.com or (662) 687-3838).
“All the performers are taking a hit,” she said. “I still have my music business and the radio show. That’s my bread-and-butter that keeps me afloat, but not having any live gigs means not having any extras right now.”
Compton eagerly awaits returning to the live music scene. “Music is one thing people enjoy. They enjoy dancing, having a fun night,” she said. “That social interaction makes the music better. We’re missing that and I’m sure the audiences and fans are missing it as well.”
Bill Perry
Perry, a jazz pianist, composer and music teacher, has adjusted to online performing during this time of quarantining. Before Perry got involved in online concerts, his sister and father – blues entertainers Sharo (Shy) Perry and Bill HowlNmadd Perry – posted their own performances. However, concerns about the virus and the health of Bill and Shy’s parents during this time brought their shows to an end.
“I’m creating music still, performing live-stream,” he said. “That’s been a new thing for me. A lot of musicians have taken to that since we’re at home.”
Perry has uploaded videos of himself playing the piano on the Facebook site, Socially Distant Fest. In some of his videos, he shows his sense of humor by wearing a hockey mask similar to the Jason character in the “Friday the 13th” movies. He also hosts a music podcast, “Bridging the Gap,” with local rapper Scooby DaKid.
Perry said online concerts during this time has been a “great equalizer,” where famous performers are doing music in their living rooms just like regular singers and musicians.
“Elton John did that thing the other day,” Perry said, referring to a TV program featuring famous music stars performing from their homes. “Norah Jones was getting down in her living room. One of my favorite musicians, Chick Corea, did a live-streaming thing. I was inspired by him and I actually did a live-streaming thing performing one of his classics.”
When he performs online, Perry said he feels a unique connection with his audience. To help with his expenses during a slowdown in gigs, Perry also has a PayPal account for monetary tips.
“Up to this point, I think the internet was used, more or less, as a vehicle to promote ourselves,” he said. “Now, I see it as a more intimate relationship to engage with their audience through live stream. ... When you’re doing the live-stream, they’re communicating with you in real time.
“A lot of people who don’t live in this state that are fans of my piano playing can engage me,” Perry added. “This is something I could’ve done before, but our hands have been forced to utilize the online tools to keep ourselves engaged with our audience.”
Arey Hill
Hill, the worship coordinator at Starkville Community Church, has gone from leading live praise music before a church congregation to only a handful of church personnel. She’s also seen some of her own personal music ministry opportunities wiped out because of the pandemic.
Even though the church has suspended its Sunday morning services, Hill, the praise team leader, and lead pastor Joe Horan are in the church building for a 10:45 a.m. online service. “We’ve gone to live-stream services,” Hill said. “Live-streaming is something we’ve never really done before. This is a first for us, but we’re seeing God move through it.”
Hill said Starkville Community has between 30 to 35 members on its praise team, though not all perform together on a Sunday morning. The number of people present every Sunday during the outbreak has been limited. “Every week, we make sure we don’t exceed 10 people on Sunday mornings,” she said. “When you have a large music ministry, that can be hard to do.”
The church recently invested in a live-streaming device, Hill said. “We have our computer set up, and we have our sound board hooked into our computer. We have a device for the live-stream, and that’s how it gets on Facebook.”
Hill said feedback on the streamed service has been positive.
“Most of our church members have been able to tune in,” she said. “They can share the video and invite other groups and people who normally wouldn’t be there on Sunday to see the service and the worship we’re leading.
“Our prayer is that our hearts can still be filled even though the rooms aren’t filled, that we’ll still experience community through the digital outlets we have,” Hill added. “We can still experience revival during this time.”
Hannah + Karly
Hannah Roye and Karly Clayton are well known in the Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi music scene. They regularly perform as a tandem in clubs, festivals and events, but on occasion they do their own solo gigs.
They’re still adjusting from having a full schedule of local performances to none. “It’s been quite the shock for the both of us,” Clayton said.
Roye added, “We’re so used to being on the highway and being in community and face-to-face with people. But for now, we’re strictly performing via internet and social media.”
The duo last week performed on Facebook Live through country FM radio station Miss 98. Using an iPhone, their performance went well, but there was one glitch: The viewing screen was vertical instead of horizontal and both appeared sideways. They said they’re learning more about how to do a live-stream.
“I think from now on when we are together live, you won’t have to tilt your head sideways to watch us,” Roye said.
Clayton added, “It’s hard to get both of us in the frame with our guitars. We thought it would be fine if we tilted it sideways and that it would automatically line up, but it didn’t. So, we had to roll with the punches and make do with it.”
Clayton and Roye look forward to performing live soon, but want everyone to take precautions so they avoid catching the coronavirus. In the meantime, Roye said they enjoy watching online performances by fellow musicians in the regional music community, which they rarely had time to do because everyone was performing live about the same time at different places.
“The other night,” Clayton said, “I was writing papers – I’m still in grad school – and it was like 1 o’clock in the morning. I took a break and went on Facebook, and I saw Matt Nolan performing live at 1 in the morning. It was so cool. I just love seeing all of our friends do what they do. I think that’s one positive that’s come out of this whole ordeal.”