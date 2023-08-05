The letter X now marks the spot where I don’t want to be. And yet I still find myself there.
Elon Musk, that pasty trust fund blowhard, recently renamed Twitter. It’s now just called X. Seriously. Next thing you know, he’ll claim to be the site’s founder – there is precedent for such behavior. For someone who is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has expended a lot of energy in deconstructing Twitter.
Many of the site’s problems can be traced back to Musk rendering the blue check mark irrelevant by putting it up for sale. For $8 a month, you can be “verified,” a distinction once held only by notable members of the entertainment industry, the media, academia, politics, etc. Those wanting a blue check had to go through a vetting process to confirm they were who they said they were, so that some rando couldn’t pose as someone else for nefarious purposes.
That model worked pretty well. But soon after Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter, he scrapped it under the guise of inclusiveness. Anyone can be verified! The playing field is now level! He’s given power to the proletariat!
It’s all a grift, of course. Musk has created a chaotic landscape where far-right nut jobs with 18 followers are “verified.” The value of the blue check has been diluted to the point of irrelevance. It’s reached the point that whenever I see a blue check, I just keep on scrolling – assuming I even notice the blue check, so ubiquitous it has become. It tends to blend into the scenery.
And the scenery is ugly. Of course, Twitter has always been a hellsite, but it also used to be lots of fun. I joined Twitter about 15 years ago, which doesn’t speak well of my character, but in my line of work it’s a necessary evil. My timeline used to consist mainly of sports content and humor, especially once I found “weird” Twitter, as it’s called.
Sports and humor are still the main reasons I’ll follow someone, but the algorithm also likes to insert a bunch of angry political rants into my feed. Musk has elevated the voices of some of the worst people in the world, allowing them to promulgate their hateful and harmful ideas to the X masses. Listen, I’m all for freedom of expression, but it’s counterproductive – and downright disturbing – when Musk promotes baseless conspiracy theories. Social media has never been a bastion of thoughtful, nuanced discussion, but Musk has turned Twitter into a battering ram for whoever wishes to wield it as such.
Of the many conspiracy theories Musk has allowed to flourish on his platform, one of the worst surrounded a mass shooter who killed eight people in Allen, Texas, this past May. Despite overwhelming evidence that the killer was a white supremacist, Musk and others insisted it couldn’t be true – because the perp was Hispanic. What they should have focused on is the insidious power of far-right ideology and how it can turn pretty much anyone into a hate-filled maniac.
But Musk will never do that. He will continue to promote awful people and awful ideas. If you were considering joining Twitter – excuse me, X – I wouldn’t recommend it. As for me, I still need to be on there for my job, plus I’m too stubborn to leave just because some billionaire chucklehead is running it into the ground.
You can’t X me out, Elon.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.