A gardener who selects a native plant for their sunny landscape can be assured that they have a plant that is well-adapted to local soils and climate. This means practically nothing in the way of extra water, fertilizer, or pest control will be needed to keep the plant thriving. Best of all, nothing must be sacrificed in the way of beauty. Nothing is more beautiful than a home landscape buzzing with health, vigor, and lots of beneficial pollinators.
Trees provide the backbone of the home landscape, and even small yards are enhanced by their presence. Native oaks are a keystone species, meaning they host hundreds of caterpillar species, which, in turn, are the linchpin in food webs for birds and bats. Shumard oak is an under-utilized tree that grows fast, provides shade, and sports red fall color. Willow oaks are the most widely planted oaks in the South. They grow quickly, tolerate different sites and produce a small leaf that makes cleanup easy. Native trees for a smaller yard include smoke tree, fringe tree and Carolina silverbell, all of which add interesting foliage, color and blooms from springtime to early summer.
Next, add some native shrubs for structure to your landscape. American holly, sweet olive and wax myrtle are three sun-loving native evergreen shrubs that can provide privacy with little maintenance. Deciduous shrubs that lose their leaves in winter are used for permanent displays of color in the garden. Natives that grow in the sun include American beautyberry, sweetshrub, buttonbush, Virginia sweetspire, spicebush, witch hazel and red chokeberry. The fruit-producing varieties of these shrubs will be like magnets to birds and other wildlife. Blueberry bushes are a native species that have long been cultivated as ornamentals. They provide nectar for bees, butterflies and moths.
Native perennials, vines and wildflowers add the finishing touch to a sun garden. Consider choices that will provide blooms year round – Stokes and New England aster, narrowleaf sunflower, and goldenrod for fall, butterfly weed, smooth penstemon, rosemallow, “Homestead Purple” verbena and blazing star in spring and summer. For more information on native plants, check out the National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder at www.nwf.org.
SUZANNE CROW, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.