djr-2023-06-03-liv-column-mg-crow-p1

New England aster will provide blooms year-round.

 Suzanne Crow

A gardener who selects a native plant for their sunny landscape can be assured that they have a plant that is well-adapted to local soils and climate. This means practically nothing in the way of extra water, fertilizer, or pest control will be needed to keep the plant thriving. Best of all, nothing must be sacrificed in the way of beauty. Nothing is more beautiful than a home landscape buzzing with health, vigor, and lots of beneficial pollinators.

Newsletters

SUZANNE CROW, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

Tags

Recommended for you