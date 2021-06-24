WATERFORD • After a one-year hiatus due to COVID precautions, the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic returns this weekend to this Marshall County community.
The festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the Betty Davis Ponderosa, located at the corner of Highway 7 South and Highway 310 between Holly Springs and Oxford. The music continues through late Saturday evening.
The Hill Country Picnic provides a chance to hear from the best of emerging artists as well as, regular favorites like Kenny Brown, Luther Dickinson, DuWayne Burnside, Eric Deaton, Cedric Burnside, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Garry Burnside and the Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band.
It is also an important goal of the festival to honor those artists who are no longer with us. A regular performer at the picnic, Rev. John Wilkins died in fall of 2020 due to complications from COVID will be honored by being added to names on the stage along with R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Otha Turner and the pioneers of the North Mississippi sound. The Picnic stage displays names of all performers that have played on the Picnic stage and have since passed to the great blues stage in the sky.
As Kenny Brown describes the festival, “The North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic was founded to preserve the native art form of the Hill Country Blues and educate the general public about this art form. The festival is large enough to be able to present a huge variety of Hill Country performers yet still small enough for everyone to visit like a family reunion.”
New to festival sponsorship this year are The Black Keys, who have just released the album “Delta Kream” as an homage to the influence of North Mississippi Hill Country musicians such as Junior Kimbrough and R.L. Burnside. Regular festival artists Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton are featured on the album.
VIP tickets are sold out but general admission is available. Tickets are $25 per day, Kids 12 and under are free. The festival will also have food by Betty Davis BBQ, an artisan market, and primitive camping is available.
See the Scene Calendar for the festival schedule. For more info, including directions and ticket sales visit nmshillcountrypicnic.com.