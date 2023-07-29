djr-2023-07-29-liv-column-felder-p1

Now is the best time to plant cool-season vegetables.

 Felder Rushing

Don’t rest on your laurels, hiding indoors during the Dog Days — it’s time to plant fall stuff.

Newsletters

FELDER RUSHING is a Mississippi author, columnist, and host of the “Gestalt Gardener” on MPB Think Radio. Email gardening questions to rushingfelder@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you