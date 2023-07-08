djr-2023-07-08-liv-column-gratz-p1

Okra's flowers only last a day, but each plant has a profusion of flowers and will bloom all summer.

 Margaret Gratz

On the patio in a terra cotta pot, a hibiscus, with its colorful, showy flowers which seem to be oblivious to the sultry heat of a Mississippi summer’s day, blooms with abandon, and out in the vegetable garden another perhaps more humble member of the Hibiscus family, the okra plant, Hibiscus esculentues, is also sporting beautiful flowers and producing okra pods for consumption.

