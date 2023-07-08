On the patio in a terra cotta pot, a hibiscus, with its colorful, showy flowers which seem to be oblivious to the sultry heat of a Mississippi summer’s day, blooms with abandon, and out in the vegetable garden another perhaps more humble member of the Hibiscus family, the okra plant, Hibiscus esculentues, is also sporting beautiful flowers and producing okra pods for consumption.
Okra has been cultivated since ancient times and can be traced to West Africa. Enslaved Africans brought okra with them to the South where it adapted well to the climate and became a fixture of Southern cuisine. Okra is an essential ingredient when making gumbo or other Cajun cuisine, but it can also be boiled, fried, roasted, or pickled. There are some culinary snobs who disparage okra because it can be a bit slimy when boiled, but cooked alternative ways, the so-called slime is minimal. Slime or no slime, a true child of the South will extoll the virtues of these green pods, sometimes called Lady’s Fingers, that supply a healthy dose of Vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.
Even if one does not consider okra to be haute cuisine, there is no denying that the large, white to yellow flowers of this vegetable are quite stunning and are a welcome addition to the garden. The flowers, which have five petals, only last a day, but each plant has a profusion of flowers and will bloom all summer. And even though okra flowers, which have both male and female parts, are quite capable of self-pollination, bumblebees, honeybees and hummingbirds help facilitate the process. Lucky for folks from the Deep South, okra is a plant that flourishes in hot climates. Like a true Southern belle, it does not wither or wilt as the temperature soars.
If planting okra, plant in full sun in fertile, well-drained soil. The seeds should be soaked in warm water before planting to promote germination. Plant the seeds about an inch deep and 12 to 18 inches apart. If planting okra transplants, they need ample room to grow, so space the plants about 1 to 2 feet apart. An okra plant can grow 4 to 6 feet tall. It has heart-shaped leaves that have five to seven lobes. The leaves and stems can be rather prickly.
The seed pods of okra can grow up to 10 inches long, but as most okra connoisseurs know, the large pods are tough and tasteless. The young, smaller pods are an epicurean delicacy, so do not dilly dally around. Get out in the garden regularly and pick that okra before the pods look like giant lizards. If one is hesitant to send the giant okra to the compost pile, and for those who are creative, the large okra pods can be dried and used in floral arrangements or even decorated, painted, and glittered for Christmas decorations.
If okra plants are not flourishing in your garden, an abundance of okra pods can be found at the local farmers’ market. This time of year, okra is best eaten when it is local and seasonal but be sure to buy or grow enough to freeze for the gumbo to cook later. If you have planted okra and have more than a gracious plenty, the surplus can be used for pickled okra, which is a culinary delight. Pickled okra vanishes quickly on a relish tray, adds a touch of whimsy to a bloody Mary and is a great addition to the popular charcuterie board. And jars of pickled okra adorning a shelf in the pantry make the gardener and the cook feel quite virtuous.
Okra is nutritious, the flowers are gorgeous, and the okra pods are tasty, but most important of all, this vegetable is part of our Southern heritage and cuisine. Carry on the tradition – eat your okra!
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.