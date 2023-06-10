Penny Dreadful is a bit perturbed with us.
Our orange tabby has grown accustomed to being the center of attention – that is, whenever she actually wants attention. Penny is about as affectionate as a thorn bush. She views snuggling as an affront to her dignity. She can sit alone in a room for hours, like some kind of feline Zen master. She’s a big fan of not having her personal space invaded.
But she does, in her own way and on her own terms, let us know that she likes us. Or at least tolerates us. She will often come lie in our bed at night, but usually as far away from us as she can get. Most mornings she’ll come rubbing up on my ankles, but I know she doesn’t mean it. She just wants me to let her outside. If showing me faux affection doesn’t work, she’ll just sit by the door, staring up at it while squawling like a banshee. That usually does the trick.
All that to say, Penny’s world got flipped on its head a few weeks ago when we brought home a new member of the family. Her name is Bobbi Jo, on account of her being a bobtail cat. Bobbi Jo is overflowing with youthful exuberance – very playful, endlessly curious, extremely affectionate. In other words, everything Penny is not.
For the first week or so, Penny would hiss and growl every time she saw Bobbi Jo and kept her distance. I was in Hattiesburg for work the next week, and by the time I had returned, Penny’s invisible shield had shrunk a bit. This was likely Bobbi Jo’s doing, because she would fearlessly launch herself at Penny from all angles, wanting to play. She would be met by a flurry of swinging paws but remained undeterred. Penny eventually and begrudgingly began engaging with Bobbi Jo. I think she secretly enjoys having a playmate but would certainly never admit it. Bobbi Jo, of course, believes Penny to be having just as much fun as she is.
Penny can definitely get annoyed by Bobbi Jo, who is relentless. Being a bobtail cat, Bobbi Jo is obsessed with Penny’s long tail. She’ll watch intently as Penny flicks it back and forth and, unable to control herself any longer, finally pounce. It’s often a sneak attack. Again, Bobbi Jo has no fear of a cat five times her size, plus Penny is a big pansy.
I’ll give Penny some credit, though, for developing a smart fighting strategy. She’ll often hop onto a kitchen chair to give herself the high ground, making it easier to fend off an attack. She’s clearly been reading Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.”
Bobbi Jo is essentially the younger sibling who wants to tag along with big sister all the time. I have a younger sister, so I understand Penny’s quandary. I believe she likes Bobbi Jo – as much as Penny can like anyone – but quickly tires of her shenanigans. Because of this, I’m more inclined to let Penny go outside for a bit each day, just so she can have some respite from the madness.
All in all, the two seem to have established some sort of uneasy peace. As Bobbi Jo grows older, I’m sure she’ll mellow out a bit, and perhaps Penny will become a little more chill about the whole arrangement.
A couple of weeks ago, Bobbi Jo started drinking from Penny’s water bowl. Penny gave her precisely one firm bop on the head, and Bobbi Jo got the message. I’ve noticed that, at times, Bobbi Jo will even back off if Penny seems particularly annoyed. Wish my younger sister had learned that lesson at such an early age.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.