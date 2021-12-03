TUPELO • “No television; just music, music, music.”
That’s how veteran Christian rocker Tony Hooper of Tupelo describes his experience growing up as the child of a Pentecostal preacher. He’s 53 years old now, but the music has never left him, and church is still a vital part of his life.
“I’m 53, but I’ve got a lot of miles,” he said with a smile. “It’s been a lot of music and a lot of ministry. I’ve been all over the United States and in 50 countries.”
These days, Hooper leads worship at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, but he honed his chops as a young musician at a Pentecostal church in Red Bay, Alabama, where he lived in the church basement for 7 years before launching out as a road musician.
“I attribute my skill level to the Pentecostal church,” he said. “That’s what church was for me — you’d lay down a pocket and everybody played at a high level.”
Hooper has been playing at a high level ever since. He toured for years with bassist and singer Rick Cua, formerly of “The Outlaws.” Hooper and Cua are founding members of the Christian-rock supergroup “Blues Counsel,” which regularly shares the stage with legendary guitarist Phil Keaggy. In addition, Hooper is one of the few living musicians to be included on the Mississippi Blues Trail roster.
While his musical roots are in the Pentecostal tradition, Hooper said the arena rock of the 1980s was a major influence as well.
“‘I’m a shredder,” he said. “Journey and Chicago — the big hair bands — that’s my sound. The guitar solo from ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ is my favorite to play.”
Cooper said years of gigging on the road never kept him from his role as a worship leader in local churches.
“I’ve always kept a job as a worship pastor,” he said. “It’s still part of what I do. My thought is, if you can’t serve, you don’t need to be doing it.”
Cooper said his long association with Cua, who is an ordained minister, taught him about more than just music.
“Rick always said if you came to judge the worship, then you didn’t come to worship,” he said. “It’s never about that.”
While Cooper, Cua, and other Christian rock artists helped bring Christian rock music into the mainstream, he said he has mixed feelings about the state of music in the modern church.
“You’re talking to an old dog,” he said. “I still like a lot of the old hymns, and I prefer not to divide services. My preference is to blend the two styles rather than split the services.”
While he may not love everything about the music scene in the modern church, Hooper said he lives by a simple mantra.
“Let your excellence be your protest,” he said. “I can rant and rave, or I can set a higher standard for those around me.”
As a worship leader, Hooper said it’s important to extend grace to others, as well as to himself.
“We’re all human,” he said. “There’s not a single one of us up there who doesn’t have trouble and sin. It’s by the grace of God that I’ve come through some stuff, but God has surrounded me with people who have a grace mentality.”
When he’s not recording, producing, leading worship or gigging on the road, Hooper is in demand as a teacher through his latest venture: the Mississippi School of Music at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont.
“I’ve got five careers going simultaneously,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ve been teaching since I was sixteen, so I have lots of ‘sons and daughters’ who are worship leaders and ministers.”
Hooper’s mostly school-age students gather bi-weekly for a three-hour session on drums, keys, guitar and bass. On Dec. 9, the group will perform a Christmas show at the Legacy Center in Tremont.
“We’ll have at least 18 musicians on stage,” he said. “It’s quite an orchestra. The kids play remarkably well, and it sounds amazing.”
When that concert is over, Hooper said he will concentrate on plans for an upcoming live solo show in January in Tupelo.
“I’ll do some Elvis tunes and some Blues Counsel stuff,” he said. “People can come out and drink some hot cocoa and hear a little bit of my story. I’ve lived and breathed this stuff. I’m doing a lot now, and I don’t regret anything.”