TUPELO • Steve Jewell is well versed in the musical heritage of his home state, Kentucky.
The Bluegrass State has produced a wealth of notable bluegrass, country and rock artists: from the “Father of Bluegrass,” Bill Monroe, to Cage The Elephant, the 2020 Grammy winner for best rock album.
Jewell, a guitarist, and his band mates in the group Otis are looking to make their own mark.
The foursome has been cranking up its own brand of Southern rock on its current tour. Otis rolls into Tupelo on Saturday for a 9:30 p.m. performance at the Blue Canoe.
In a telephone interview, Jewell said Otis wants to carry the Southern rock banner in a crowded musical field.
“I guess, in this day and age, there’s something for everybody out there. But we know what we like,” he said. “I think if you’re from the South and you play rock ‘n’ roll, it comes out that way.”
In addition to Jewell, Otis features Boone Froggett (vocals/guitar) John Seeley (bass) and Andrew Gilpin (drums). The band has been together for seven years.
Kentucky is centrally located between major musical spots. There’s Memphis and Nashville to the south, Chicago and Detroit to the north and the Appalachian Mountains in the east. That blend of sounds has influenced Otis, Jewell said.
“Sure makes for some interesting music to come out of Kentucky,” he said. “We love Southern roots music – blues, soul, the stuff that came out of Stax and Sun records, country and bluegrass.”
Otis’ album, “Eyes of the Sun,” came out in 2017. Jewell said the band is playing new music on the tour and will release an EP in May.