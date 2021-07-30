TUPELO • The Don Wildmon Center for Cultural Transformation is under construction at the American Family Association (AFA) headquarters on Thomas Street.
AFA vice president of operations Walker Wildmon is in charge of the project, slated for completion in January 2022. Wildmon, grandson of AFA founder, the Rev. Don Wildmon, said the new facility will honor the legacy of his grandfather.
“This is in honor of my grandfather,” he said. “Grandpa started AFA in 1977 in his living room. In the early ’80s, they moved into this building. We were having facility issues, and the idea of a new facility was floated a couple of years ago. In 2020, we finalized plans for a new 20,000 square-foot facility.”
The three-phase project, designed by McCarty Architects and implemented by McCarty King Construction, will include the demolition of the old building and construction of the new.
“When we finish Phase 1 in January, we’ll start work on Phase 2,” Wildmon said. “We will demo most of the building we’re in now and turn it into a parking lot, and the building across the street will get a facelift. Phase 1 and 2 together will cost about $5 million.”
Wildmon said the new facilities are a response to AFA’s continued expansion.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “AFA is experiencing a lot of growth; not just financially, but in its impact. We’re reaching more people than ever with our radio network and online resources.”
Wildmon said the finished project will meet a symbolic need as well as a practical one.
“We want to send a message to our supporters,” he said. “We’re here for the long haul. When people come to see us, we want them to know we’re here to stay. The new facility will give our supporters something to be proud of.”
Since its founding in 1977, AFA has been outspoken in its advocacy of political activism and in defense of what it sees as conservative Christian values, garnering praise from some and disdain from others. Wildmon said many of AFA’s supporters see it as a “voice in the wilderness.”
“People feel like they don’t have a voice,” he said. “The major media conglomerates have dominated the airwaves for decades and there haven’t been many alternatives. AFA provides a platform for people who believe like us. It’s a place to get information they feel like they aren’t getting anywhere else.”
While most of its “base” is conservative and Christian, Wildmon said AFA is seeing an uptick in the number of listeners who don’t necessarily fit that description.
“I think part of the growth is among people who haven’t traditionally agreed with us,” he said. “It’s not just Christian listeners. What we experience listening to people is that they’re just frustrated with the direction of our country. They feel like they have nowhere to go and no one speaks for them.”
Wildmon said while AFA’s “footprint” is larger than ever, its core message remains unchanged.
“In any family-owned business or ministry, there’s always a temptation to stray from where you started,” he said. “There’s always the temptation to drift, but we’re not drifting. We’re staying focused on what my grandfather founded the ministry for, and everybody on our team is sold on that vision.”
As phase one of its building project takes shape, Wildmon said he is hopeful about the future of AFA.
“We’ve got hundreds of thousands of supporters,” he said. “I’m optimistic about the future, and I’m optimistic that eyes will be opened to the truth of Jesus Christ. You’ve got elections and hot-button issues, but our ultimate goal is that God would transform lives. That’s our long-term vision.”