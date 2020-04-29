OXFORD • The Oxford Film Festival opens its second Virtual Film Festival Week on Saturday with a special conversation on black stories in Mississippi and follows with films and animation throughout the week.
The festival’s Mississippi Humanities Council-sponsored panel discussion features filmmaker Chris Windfield of “70 Years of Blackness” and Je-Monda Roy of “Getting to the Root” with Mississippi author Kiese Laymon (“Heavy: An American Memoir”) as they talk about the topic of “Creating Black Stories in Mississippi.”
Ethel Scurlock of University of Mississippi will moderate the conversation.The live conversation/panel starts at noon Saturday and can be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/oxfordfilmfest
This week’s featured films, as well as Live Q&A discussions, can be accessed through https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff. All times are Central. They include:
• Daniel Lafrentz’s LGBTQ+ drama “The Long Shadow,” where a small town law officer in Louisiana investigates the murder of the woman she loved, which unearths old money corruption in her town. A live Q&A for “The Long Shadow” and “Sweet Steel,” a short film about a depressed man who puts off an important task, is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.
• Travis Beard’s music documentary “Rockabul,” which places viewers in the middle of the underground expat music scene in Afghanistan. The “Rockabul” live Q&A rolls at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8.
• The animated/experimental short film collection Fest Forward-Global, which features films from China, Estonia, Germany, Israel and the USA exploring themes of loneliness and making connections with one another and the spaces we live in. The Fest Forward-Global live Q&A is 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
“The importance of curating this weekly mix is to showcase the versatility of our filmmakers and highlight how global cinema unites us,” said Melanie Addington, Oxford Film Festival executive director. “Whether through a music documentary about fighting a conservative government with art, or queer cinema from Southern filmmakers, to gorgeous animation from Oxford Film Fest alumni like film professor and fest circuit favorite Geoff Marslett, this week’s virtual film festival again allows us to narrowly focus in on these great films and engage much longer detailed conversations about filmmaking.”
Visit the film festival online at oxfordfilmfest.com.