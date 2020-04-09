Tupelo • With almost 200 film festivals postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, film festivals from around the country are coming together Saturday to celebrate the inaugural Film Festival Day.
Thirty festivals from 19 states, including the Oxford Film Festival, will participate in a virtual screening of the independent film “Phoenix, Oregon” through the Film Festival Alliance and its partnership with Theatrical At Home.
In additional to the film, there will be a virtual filmmaker Q&A hosted by Melanie Addington, the Oxford Film Festival’s executive director.
The film starts at 5 p.m., followed by the Q&A at 7.
Tickets for the “Phoenix, Oregon” screening are $6.50 and can be purchased through the Oxford festival website, oxfordfilmfest.com. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the organizations impacted by coronavirus disruptions.
The Oxford Film Festival, which was postponed in March, is looking at rescheduling options for the fall.
West of Shake Rag goes online
The Tupelo improv comedy troupe West of Shake Rag will live stream its monthly show Saturday night.
The “Bunker Down with WoSR Free Show” starts at 7:30 p.m. on West of Shake Rag’s Facebook page.
The audience is invited to have suggestions ready to post for the WofSR players during their virtual performance. Viewers are also encouraged to enjoy their own popcorn, a treat served at WofSR shows, while they watch from the comfort of their homes.
The troupe also asks everyone to donate $5, the admission fee for its shows, to a favorite charity.
Elvis Scholarship winner
Samuel Gaines of Madison Central High School is the winner of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club scholarship competition for Mississippi high school seniors.
The club awards three scholarships totaling $10,000 each year to the top three finishers. Ten finalists are selected for the live finals in Tupelo, where they perform an Elvis song plus an additional song of their choice.
The pandemic, however, forced this year’s finals online. The final 10 posted YouTube videos of themselves, and the judges then picked the top three.
Gaines won a $5,000 scholarship for first place. Gracie Swartzendruber, a homeschooler from Smithville, took the $3,000 second-place scholarship and Rachel Claire Stevens of Sumrall High School won the $2,000 third-place scholarship.
MonsterJam canceled
The Monster Jam originally scheduled on March 13-14 at BancorpSouth Arena has been canceled.
Tickets purchased with a credit card through Ticketmaster or over the phone from BancorpSouth Arena will receive automatic refunds to the original card used for purchase. If tickets were purchased in person from the BancorpSouth Arena Box Office, they will need to be brought to the box office for a refund once it reopens.
Saltillo Git Down postponed
The Saltillo Downtown Git Down, an annual antique car and motorcycle show scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. A possible reschedule date is July 4 in conjunction with the city’s Party on the Lake celebration.