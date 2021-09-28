This piece, a depiction of Universal Studio's Frankenstein's monster as portrayed by Boris Karloff in the 1930s, was created by an incarcerated individual using soap and other found objects. The piece is one of many that will be on display as part of a special, one-night pop-up art exhibit in Oxford on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
OXFORD • A special one-night art exhibit in Oxford will feature artwork from former and current incarcerated individuals.
See Us Differently will open for its single night showing at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center in Oxford Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a special program at 5:30 with a prerecorded Zoom call of artists Noe Martinez, Janine Solursh, and Katrina Butler, who were unable to attend the show. Afterward, there will be an in-person roundtable discussion with Bill Taft, CGA academic director; Patrick Rodriguez, director of advocacy and community engagement and CGA alumnus; and Matt Bondurant, director of the UM Creative Writing Concentration Program.
Entrance into the special SarahFest pop-up will be free and open to the public. Masks are required.
The show will give attendees the opportunity to explore the affects of bringing the humanities into places of mass incarceration.
See Us Differently is a multimedia exhibit comprising bookmaking, paintings, mixed media sculptures, and graphic narratives based on Milton’s Paradise Lost and Shelley’s Frankenstein, were created by current and formerly incarcerated individuals taking free college courses through Common Good Atlanta (CGA). The exhibit is being brought to Oxford through a partnership with CGA, Emory University, and the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies. It is also made possible through co-sponsorships with the Creative Writing Concentration program at the University of Mississippi and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council in Oxford.
Sarahfest is the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies’ annual arts and music festival that highlights women and queer artists.
According to the Common Good Atlanta website, commongoodatlanta.com, “The act of creating and presenting their work and promoting the CGA also helps to support and fortify formerly incarcerated people as they re-enter free society as citizens and neighbors.”
According to Theresa Starkey, Associate Director of the Isom Center, the event represents the opportunity “to bridge communities and to create new spaces for learning and conversation.”
For more information about the venue, call the Powerhouse Community Arts Center at 662-236-6429. For information about the event and to request disability services, visit https://www.sarahfest.rocks.