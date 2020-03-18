OXFORD - The Double Decker Arts Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival announced on its Facebook page.
The festival, including the Double Decker Spring Run, was scheduled for April 24-25 in Oxford.
"We are committed to rescheduling this beloved event and will have a new date to look forward to in the coming weeks," the festival's Facebook post said. "When this terrible time passes, we will be more excited than ever to see you in Oxford and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Double Decker Arts Festival."