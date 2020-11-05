TUPELO • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the arts and entertainment scene in Northeast Mississippi with recent changes in performance dates and venue sites.
Tupelo’s ballet companies have found new sites for their holiday productions while concert and theater performances in Tupelo, Corinth and Oxford were rescheduled or new ones added to replace a postponed show.
Ballet
Civic Ballet and Tupelo Ballet in past years have used the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center for their holiday performances. With Tupelo School limiting use of the PAC due to COVID-19 restrictions, the companies will perform at other venues.
Civic Ballet’s eighth annual “Snow Queen” is now set for the Link Centre in Tupelo on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. “Snow Queen” is part of the ballet’s St. Jude Hope for the Holidays event supporting the Memphis children’s research hospital.
Tupelo Ballet’s 38th annual production of “The Nutcracker” is set for Dec. 5 at BancorpSouth Arena. Two performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Concerts
Corinth’s Crossroads Arena has postponed the Honky Tonk Throwdown II featuring Sawyer Brown and other artists due to COVID-19 concerns. The show, scheduled for Nov. 28, has been rescheduled for Oct. 15, 2021.
The arena has scheduled a series of acoustic shows featuring “homegrown” artists, beginning with Paul Thorn and Tim Warren on Nov. 13.
Trent Harmon, the “American Idol” winner from Amory, headlines a show Nov. 21. William Michael Morgan and John Milstead will join Harmon.
Doug Stone, who charted 26 singles on the country charters in the early 1990s, will play Dec. 5. Joining Stone will be Jeff Bates and John Spears.
Each show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
At Ole Miss, Bruce Hornsby’s concert for the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled a second time. Originally booked for March and rescheduled for December, the singer known for hit songs “The Way It Is” and “Mandolin Rain” will now play Nov. 7, 2021.
Theater
Tupelo Community Theatre tonight will host its final presentation of the rescheduled “Little Shop of Horrors.” Show time is 7:30 p.m. Call (662) 844-1935 for ticket information.
Corinth Theatre-Arts is postponing its upcoming production “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The new dates are Jan. 22-24 and Jan. 29-31.
