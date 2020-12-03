BALDWYN • Laurie Parker, a beloved children’s book writer/illustrator, artist, poet and novelist, will be at The Alley Cat Gallery on Saturday to sign her new Southern book of poetry, “Fistfuls of Starlight.”
The Mississippi writer will return to the Baldwyn art gallery for the second time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. She visited the gallery in 2019 to sign her popular children’s book “It Really Said Christmas.”
“We are thrilled for Laurie to return to our gallery. Her work is loved nationwide, and we are so happy that she calls Mississippi home so we can relish these moments with her,” said Daphne Taylor, Alley Cat Gallery manager.
Parker is widely known for her children’s books in which she combines her love for poetry, and rhyming with her interest in geography, primarily that of her home state. Her book “Everywhere in Mississippi” set record sales for her publisher.
A Bruce native, Parker resides in Starkville.
“Fistfuls of Starlight” is a collection of Parker’s poetries in a hard backed book with a dust jacket and ribbon marker. Copies of the book will be available for purchase on the day of the event.
Visit the Facebook event page for The Alley Cat Gallery for more details.
The Alley Cat Gallery is located at 103 East Main Street.