TUPELO • Paul Thorn’s tour has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the Tupelo musician has found another outlet to perform live.
Thorn and his band will play a concert tonight that will be live-streamed on his Facebook page, starting at 7 p.m.
“Saw lots of y’all asking for some entertainment in these trying times ... and we heard you,” Thorn wrote on Facebook. “Since many of us are cooped up at home, I thought I’d bring the tunes to you. Let’s hang out.”
Thorn has had shows in his current swing through Arizona and California postponed or cancelled. Upcoming shows in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio also have been called off.
With the band losing gigs, Thorn is asking fans to help his bandmates by leaving tips through Venmo (@paulthornband) or Paypal (tinyurl.com/supportPTB).