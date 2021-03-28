BRUTUS is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. This grey and white terrier/pit bull mix is heartworm positive, but treatment has been paid for through the shelter and PETCO. Brutus would be a good fit in a home with kids who are over the age of 10.  and white Retriever mix is heartworm negative. Duke is  loving guy and would be a terrific companion to kids over the age of 10. His adoption number is 021301P.

SASSABELLE is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This blacka and orange calico tabby has beautiful markings and loves to play. She needs a good forever home, one that's filled with love and affection. Sassabelle's adoption number is 032301P

IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE xxxx or xxxx with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.

 

