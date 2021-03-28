BRUTUS is a 4-year-old neutered male dog. This grey and white terrier/pit bull mix is heartworm positive, but treatment has been paid for through the shelter and PETCO. Brutus would be a good fit in a home with kids who are over the age of 10. and white Retriever mix is heartworm negative. Duke is loving guy and would be a terrific companion to kids over the age of 10. His adoption number is 021301P.
SASSABELLE is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat. This blacka and orange calico tabby has beautiful markings and loves to play. She needs a good forever home, one that's filled with love and affection. Sassabelle's adoption number is 032301P