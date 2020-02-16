SAILOR is a 6-month-old male domestic shorthair cat. He’s a gray and white neutered tabby with the cutest tail ever. Sailor would love a forever home. His adoption number is 111914M.
MAX is an almost-2-year-old neutered male dog. He’s thought to be a Retriever/Feist mix with a beautiful mahogany coat. He needs a permanent, loving home. Max’s adoption number is 101106M.
IF YOU’D LIKE TO PROVIDE Sailor or Max with a good home, call Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at (662) 205-4221 or stop by 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Adoption fees for dogs and puppies range from $85 to $150. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $60. This includes one round of shots, worming, spaying/neutering. Please bring the photo of the animal you wish to adopt.