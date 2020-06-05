TUPELO • For the last 36 years, Beverly McAlilly has been “pulling out all the stops” as the organist and director of music at First United Methodist Church in downtown Tupelo.
The 63-year-old Pontotoc native said such a long tenure has rewards that can’t be gained any other way.
“I’m in my second generation of children coming through while I’ve been here,” she said. “When you’ve been here this long, you are part of people’s lives. You play the weddings, the funerals, the baptisms. Some people don’t remember a time when I wasn’t here.”
McAlilly struck her first chord at FUMC on June 1, 1984. She said she has always seen her work as a calling and a ministry.
“I did a lot of theater and singing when I was younger, but the church was always my calling,” she said. “When you approach church music from a ministry aspect, you’re there to make music for the glory of God, but you’re also there to create community and to be relational.”
McAlilly said the weekly pace of church and the ethics which underpin its existence both inform the way she approaches her work.
“In the church we move so quickly,” she said. “There are 52 Sundays a year, and they just keep coming. You do the best you can. Everything might not always be perfect. If I miss a note or someone sings at the wrong time, we show grace and we move on. It’s an offering.”
Before her time at FUMC, McAlilly earned a master’s degree in church music with an emphasis in organ from Scarritt College in Nashville, Tenn. She said while technical skill and theoretical knowledge are paramount, so are people skills.
“You have to care for people and make them feel appreciated,” she said. “You have to be invested in them as a person who happens to make music. You have to know their names and what’s going on in their lives. And they have to care for one another, as well.”
When she entered her 35th year at FUMC, McAlilly said the members of her choir did something remarkable to show their appreciation for her: they commissioned an original piece of choral music to be performed in her honor.
“It was a really special and exciting gift from them,” she said.
The choir commissioned composer Howard Helvey to write original music set to “Let All the Multitudes of Light,” a traditional sacred text. McAlilly said the finished piece of music, appropriately titled “Tupelo,” was scheduled for its debut this spring.
“We got it in August of 2019 and planned to sing it for Easter 2020,” she said. “We had it in our folders in January, but then COVID hit. We’re still looking forward to singing it at some point.”
McAlilly said shortly after the composer submitted the finished project to FUMC, “Tupelo” went into wider circulation.
“It got picked up by Beckenhorst Press,” she said. “We were so pleased. It was our hope all along that other choirs would get to sing and enjoy it.”
Reflecting on the many changes in church music over her long career, McAlilly said she doesn’t see traditional choirs and organ music going away anytime soon.
“There’s been a shortage of classically trained organists for a long time,” she said. “And choirs are still thriving. As much as things have changed, some things have stayed the same. There’s still a place for good four-part choral hymn singing.”
McAlilly said while musical styles always change, time has a way of winnowing out the best from each era.
“Everything is new at some point,” she said. “The best of every generation should stand the test of time. In church, you bring forward centuries of music. What’s not good falls away; what remains still has meaning for people.”
After 36 years of music, McAlilly said she still loves coming to work.
“I love what I do,” she said. “You’ve got to have a calling, no matter what you do. How wonderful it is to be able to make music and build relationships with people. That’s my calling.”