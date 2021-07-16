The Rev. Joseph Parker started the 10 Commandments Project several years ago as a way to get young people not only to learn the Old Testament laws but also to combat the negativity that was pouring into their minds and spirit from what they were hearing in everyday society.
“The word of God in the heart of a young person can save him or her, mold and shape his or her character. That same Word of God can give that youth grace and wisdom that can bless him or her for the rest of his or her life,” Parker said.
But recently Parker and his wife, Birdie, decided to expand the project to include a new component – or challenge – that has youth going from just ingesting the word of God and its meaning to sharing its impact on their lives.
“We are asking each participant to write a speech or have someone help them to write a speech based on one of the 10 Commandments,” Parker said. “They video themselves giving the speech, most of them using their cell phone, and email it to us. We are going to pick five winners and give away cash prizes.”
Everyone who enters will get a free t-shirt, the same t-shirt that has been the calling card of completing the 10 Commandments challenge. The cash prizes range from $60 for fifth place to $150 for first place.
Parker, who hosts a program on American Family Radio, said they have already started receiving several entries. The youngest participant so far is 7 years old. Parker said listening to the children talk about the commandments is a moving experience.
The winners will also be invited to give their speech on the radio.
“Kids inspire other kids. Kids inspire adults, too,” Parker said. “Sharing these speeches helps to speak to others in a powerful way.”
Parker said one person shared with him how difficult the process was when he first started writing the speech but that it enriched him so much that “he was sorry when it was over.”
“It’s not just about the academics (of learning the 10 Commandments). It’s the seed that grows in the hearts and minds of young people when they do this,” Parker said.