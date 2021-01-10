Henry and Jennie Garmon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 16, 2021. The Garmons, who live in the Palmetto community, have four children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
50th anniversary
Ginna Parsons
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.