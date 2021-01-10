djr-2021-01-10-liv-anniversary-garmonp1

Henry and Jennie Garmon

Henry and Jennie Garmon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 16, 2021. The Garmons, who live in the Palmetto community, have four children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

ginna.parsons@journalinc.com

