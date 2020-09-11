Zion Presbyterian Church, west of Tupelo on old Highway 6, looks like something on a page torn from the area’s pioneer past.
Out front, twin sets of narrow double doors recall a time when men and women entered the church separately. Above one of the doors, a weathered sign in Gothic script reads, “Enter To Worship.”
The original church was a cabin, made from poplar logs cut in nearby Mubby Bottom, with girders “56 feet long, in one piece, one foot square,” according to the church’s written history.
The spartan white-framed building that now stands on the site is topped by a severe steeple and flanked by a cemetery where generations of its members, dating all the way back to its founding in 1841, are buried.
Allen Sudduth was christened at Zion in 1944, just over a hundred years after the church’s founding. Except for a stint in Vietnam and a few years living away, Sudduth has been a member at Zion for all of his life.
The 77-year-old Tupelo native and former Natchez Trace Parkway employee said the church was founded as part of the “Monroe Mission” by one of its leading clergymen.
“The church was founded by Rev. Thomas C. Stuart,” he said. “He was a Presbyterian missionary from South Carolina. This was the ‘mother church’ of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo.”
Begun as an outreach to the Indian population in the Chickasaw Territory, Sudduth said Zion and other churches affiliated with the Monroe Mission also attracted many Black members, especially before the Civil War.
“Before the Civil War we had Blacks, whites, and Indians in the church in about equal numbers.” he said. “The church was a center for the community.”
According to a 2015 article published in “Mississippi History Now,” “White missionaries, as well as Choctaw, Chickasaw, and African peoples all worshipped together in the same churches for the first thirty years of the nineteenth century. Indeed, more African Americans ended up worshipping and becoming members of the mission churches than Native Americans.”
Built along the path of the Old Natchez Trace, Zion saw its share of activity during the Civil War, Sudduth said.
“Union forces camped all along this area,” he said. “When the Union troops were coming down from Holly Springs and Pontotoc, they passed right in front of the church. They said there were 15,000 of them, and the column was 10 miles long.”
Located at a busy crossroads of culture, Zion once boasted an active membership of over 100. These days, Sudduth said the congregation is small and aging.
“The church has more older members now,” he said. “And we’re passing away. We have about 15 active members, but we want to build it back up.”
At the front of the sanctuary, a long-silent Victorian pump organ flanks the stage. Sudduth, who is the music director at Zion, said the members of the church enjoy a variety of musical styles.
“Momma used to play the organ,” he said. “I sing quite a bit at church. I like a lot of Elvis’ hymn arrangements. We sing a lot of contemporary music as well.”
Sudduth said he and the other members at Zion are proud of the church’s history and heritage, and remain hopeful about its future.
“Things have changed so much,” he said. “But God is still with us; he’s been helping us out. We’ve enjoyed this old church and we want to keep it going.”