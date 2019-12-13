TUPELO • At 105 years old, Helen Shelton of Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo is still spry and full of Christmas cheer.
Born in Georgia and raised in South Carolina, Shelton speaks with a musical Lowcountry accent. She said while her memory isn’t what it used to be, her memories of Christmas are vivid and fond.
“I have to sit down and think before I come out with it,” she said. “It was the biggest day of the year. Nothing interfered with Christmas Day.”
Shelton came to Tupelo in 2012 to be near her daughter, Virginia Chambers, who moved from South Carolina to Tupelo in 2008.
Chambers said her mother’s homemade fruitcakes were a Christmas staple back in South Carolina.
“She’d start working on them at Thanksgiving,” Chambers said. “She’d wrap them in muslin and put them in a box my father made. She’d bring them out once a week and baste them in my father’s homemade wine. They were just extraordinary, and they sliced beautifully.”
Shelton said she perfected her signature fruitcakes through trial and error.
“I made little ones and big ones,” she said. “Some might have weighed five or six pounds. You have to be careful not to use too much rising. If you do it’ll blow out. It’ll be alright to eat, but it won’t make a pretty cake.”
Shelton remembered getting just the right tree was an important element of Christmas as well.
“We’d try to get a cedar,” she said. “It grows close together. The pine was harder to work with. We’d go out in the woods, but if you couldn’t get out in the woods you’d go to a street sale and they’d have every size tree you want, as many as you want.”
Like most everything else associated with her childhood Christmases, Shelton said decorations for the tree were mostly made by hand at home, and some were even edible.
“We’d string up popcorn,” she said. “We made almost all our decorations. We used whatever we could find. We’d get my daddy’s paintbrush and go out and paint things red or white or green, and we’d say, ‘Look what I made!’”
Even when store-bought goods and the money for buying them were in short supply, Shelton said Christmas gift-giving was central to the celebration.
“You bought everybody a present,” she said, “Even if it didn’t cost but 10 cents. If it was a pair of socks, they thought it was great. Nobody was left out.”
On Christmas Day, Shelton said it was easy to know which presents came from her parents, and which ones had traveled considerably farther.
“The gifts from Mom and Dad would be wrapped up in paper,” she said. “The ones from Santa Claus wouldn’t be wrapped, since Santa wouldn’t have time to wrap up all his gifts.”
She said while the presents of a modern-day Christmas might be more plentiful, they are perhaps less special than those of Christmas long ago.
“It used to be more appreciated,” she said. “Especially if it was handmade. I doubt you could find a handmade garment today. There’s too many artificials.”
At 105, Shelton isn’t able to bake her signature fruitcakes or sew special handmade gifts, but she said she still likes to keep busy.
“I love to color,” she said. “But I don’t do it for somebody to brag on.”
Shelton’s daughter said while the years are piling up, her mother is still strong and active.
“No one would guess my mother is 105 years old,” she said. “She never went to the gym; she didn’t need to. She didn’t start using a cane until she was almost 100. She’s got good genes.”
While she enjoys recollections of Christmas past, Shelton said the focus of Christmas should be on the children of today and the future.
“Don’t ever belittle a child!” she said. “Don’t take Christmas away from children. They need it to progress in life.”