TUPELO • Russ Polsgrove of Tupelo has always loved Camp Lake Stephens (CLS), a United Methodist campground in Oxford. He first went there as a camper when he was 10 years old, and he’s been going back ever since.
“It felt like home,” the 43-year-old said. “It was the safest place for me to explore and grow in faith, and the reason was because it was disconnected from all the hyperactivity of life.”
Polsgrove has lots of history with CLS. When he aged out of the system as a camper, Polsgrove became a camp counselor. In college, he worked there as a summer intern. He married his wife, Anna, in the camp’s chapel. 17 years later, the Polsgrove kids are regulars at CLS as well.
In mid-March, Polsgrove will return to CLS for good, this time in his new role as the camp’s executive director.
“It’s a dream job,” he said. “It just feels right, like coming full circle. It’s gonna be fantastic.”
The whole family — Russ, Anna, and their four children — are excited about the move, but Russ said leaving Tupelo won’t be easy.
“Anna and I had only been married a year when we moved here,” he said. “We thought we’d only be in Tupelo two or three years, but it’s become home. It’s the only place my kids have ever known, and we’ve loved every minute we’ve been here.”
The Polsgroves moved to Tupelo nearly 16 years ago, when Russ became the youth minister at the Orchard in Tupelo. He later served as the minister of Origins, a branch of the Orchard. Four years ago, Origins merged with its Spanish-speaking sister congregation to become Soma, where Polsgrove co-pastors with Daniel Mejia.
While saying “goodbye” is painful, and transitions to new things are always challenging, Polsgrove said his family is ready for the move.
“We’ve been doing a lot of family ‘check-ins’ over the last few months,” he said. “I’ll ask the kids, ‘What’s the hardest thing about leaving,’ and ‘what’s something you’re excited about?’ My daughter said she’s excited about having the biggest swimming pool of any of her friends.”
Polsgrove said the move to CLS represents a big change in the rhythm of everyday life.
“It will be great for the kids,” he said. “We’ll be living in a house on the campus. In Tupelo, we’ve lived in Joyner and then downtown — so two busy neighborhoods. We loved it, but this is going to be completely different. For one thing, I won’t have to worry about a leash for my dog.”
Polsgrove is ready for the move, but he said his new role feels a bit daunting.
“It’s a big job,” he said. “And not just because it’s a big place with a big budget. It’s a big job because the camp means so much to so many people.”
Polsgrove said his new role at CLS gives him a chance to offer people of faith a much-needed respite from the frenzy of everyday life.
“We get a chance to offer people an alternative to the chaos of life,” he said. “In an rushed, over-connected world, camp is a place to take a deep breath. If there’s anything the Spirit is supposed to do, it’s to give people a fresh wind and renewed energy. That’s what really excites me about the job.”
Polsgrove said he sees CLS as a healthy alternative to other forms of retreat from life’s stresses.
“It’s a true ‘safe space,’” he said. “It’s a place for people to escape without running away. You can escape by binge-watching a junk TV show, but when you get done, you feel worse. Camp gives people a chance to explore the voice of God, and when you’re done, you reenter the world more energized.”
After the Polsgroves say “goodbye” to Soma and Tupelo next week, they’re heading out on a two-week-long vacation to Southern California. When they return, it’ll be time to settle in and get ready for a busy summer at CLS.
Polsgrove said he’s ready for the adventure and feeling up to the challenge.
“I’m 43 years old,” he said. “My energy level is high, and my passion for trying new things is still kicking. It’s a great time for a transition.”