The cozy, timbered Gothic interior of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen would have been the picture-perfect setting for a Christmas Eve midnight candlelight service. But like so many churches, St. John’s will be dark this Christmas Eve because of the pandemic.
The Very Reverend Sandra DePriest has been the rector at St. John’s, as well as at the Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd in Columbus, for the last 21 years. She said it grieves her to have to cancel the services that have helped give shape to her congregations’ celebration of Advent and Christmas for so many years.
“I’m hurting,” she said. “This morning I was looking at last year’s Christmas calendar. We had a pageant featuring the kids, we sang Christmas carols in the nursing home, and we had a midnight Mass. We’re not doing any of that this year.”
DePriest said she hopes her congregants will find creative ways to make spiritual connections at home this season, especially on Christmas Eve.
“My hope is, on that holy night, maybe we’ll bring that into our own homes with our families,” she said. “You can light an Advent wreath, or you can use a nativity scene, and on Christmas Eve you can bring the infant Christ into the scene. We can do things to make this Christmas real and holy in our homes.”
DePriest said while shuttering the church on a night so pivotal to the church year was a difficult choice, she sees doing so as an expression of love.
“This is tough,” she said. “But our hearts break for the ones we’ve lost, and we understand that in order to protect our congregation, we’re willing to make that sacrifice.”
While she enjoys the services associated with the season, DePriest said her real love is the relationships she’s formed over the years with her parishioners.
“My greatest love is the people of the church,” she said. “I’ve come to walk with them in their journeys, even in times of pain, sorrow, and loss. That’s especially true now in the time of COVID-19.”
A former attorney, DePriest said it was the season of Advent, years ago, that eventually led her into the priesthood.
“It was around 1979,” she said. “It was the third week of Advent, and we read that scripture about going out weeping and returning with songs of joy. My heart was pierced about Jesus and his role in my life.”
DePriest said that Advent service was the first in a string of events that led to a 180-degree turn in her motivations, goals, and vocation.
“I got serious about putting Jesus first in my life,” she said. “At that time I had a sailboat that was first in my life.”
She eventually sold the boat, left the practice of law, went to seminary and became a priest. Looking back, DePriest said she has no regrets about her decision.
“I realized I wanted to do whatever he wants me to do,” she said. “People look for happiness in their circumstances, but the greatest joy is in obedience--living into what he’s called us to be.”
For DePriest, a big part of that “calling” was about developing a growing harmony between convictions and actions.
“Integrity has been a key word for me,” she said. “I’ve tried to practice it, but it’s a challenge to integrate what we believe with what we live, and there’s always the temptation to fall away.”
While serving her congregations provides its own rewards, DePriest said she still holds out hope of a possible future reunion with her boat.
“I believe maybe God has a sailboat for me in heaven,” she said with a chuckle.
With or without live services in an actual church this Advent season, DePriest said the goal is the same: spiritual introspection, repentance, and renewal.
“It’s not all about joy,” she said. “It’s about critical reflection. It’s a chance to think about where we’ve been apathetic; it’s an invitation to return. If we jump right into Christmas joy, we miss the opportunity to reflect, to wait, and to expect.”