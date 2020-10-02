The Reverend Richard Price moved from New York City to Tupelo just over three years ago, when he took on the role of senior minister at North Green Street Church of Christ.
In a chalk-striped suit, paisley suspenders, and wood grain schoolboy frames, Price carries himself with the cosmopolitan flair of a city dweller. The 38-year-old Price and his wife, Ja’Mes, are expecting a new daughter in January. He said they bought a house on Magazine Street in Tupelo because it reminded them of the “Big Apple.”
“We bought a house downtown,” he said. “It’s brick, but the character of the house reminds us of the rows of brownstones in New York.”
Price is thriving now, but his early years were difficult ones. His birth mother struggled with drug addiction and turned him and his brother over to an adoption agency affiliated with the Church of Christ in Louisville, Kentucky, where they lived. Price said he and his brother were adopted by a family in North Carolina.
“My adoptive parents were white,” he said. “I was born in Louisville, but I grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. My dad was an Air Force guy, and I was raised in the church.”
While his adoptive parents were kind and supportive, Price said he still struggled as an adolescent, behaviorally and academically.
“Some of my issues were because I was adopted, and I went without care for a while,” he said. “I was that dropout – the foster kid who struggled with reading and writing.”
Now Price’s church office walls are crowded with framed diplomas, including a master’s degree from St. John’s University and a doctoral degree from New York Theological Seminary. Price said he got his academic “second chance” at a historically Black university in North Carolina.
“I went to Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina, because that’s the only place that would take me,” he said. “But they worked with me and helped me turn it around, and I eventually became a kind of academic superstar.”
Before coming to Tupelo, Price was an associate minister at a Church of Christ in the heart of Harlem. He said his experiences in seminary, at the church, and as a community organizer all had a formative influence on the shape of his ministry and his involvement in the Black Lives Matter Movement.
“As a leader in the Black Church of Christ, I’ve sometimes wondered where the social justice workers are,” he said. “But we have to be careful about the terms we throw around. The term ‘social justice’ is so loaded, I really prefer to think of what I do as intentional advocacy.”
In June of this year, Price made waves within the Church of Christ as the lead author of a “Letter of Concern” in which he and other Black clergy called for justice in the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Dreasjon (Sean) Reed, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.
The letter, which garnered signatures from all over the world, was printed in the Church of Christ’s publication, “The Christian Chronicle.“ Price said the letter struck an even deeper chord than he and the document’s co-authors anticipated.
“It just blew up,” he said. “It has several pages of signatures from preachers of all races from all over the world. We wanted young people especially to know that we weren’t just hiding our heads in the sand. It spoke to a group of emerging leaders who acknowledge that we have to talk about race issues.”
Price continues to work as an advocate in Tupelo. As the chairman of the Mayor’s Outreach Task Force, Price said his focus is on the underlying issues that he sees as drivers of racial disparities.
“There are so many pressing concerns based on quality of life,” he said. “I’ve made up my mind that I’m going for issues like housing, police reform, mental health, and education. Equity is quality of life. If I can pay my bills, if my kids can get a good education, if the nonprofit sector is functioning, we’re on the right track.”
Price said he sees advocacy as inseparable from ethics and theology.
“I see myself as an old school statesman,” he said. “I think it all stems from ethical and moral leadership. It’s about being someone you can count on to be who he says he’s going to be, and to be what God calls us to be.”