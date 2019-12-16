TUPELO - American Family Association president Tim Wildmon has been named to the faith advisory council for President Donald Trump.
“This is a critical time for America,” Wildmon said in a statement released Monday morning. “We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask the Lord to protect, strengthen, encourage and guide our nation and our president. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.”
The council is made up of key leaders who support and help guide the president’s faith-based initiatives, give insight on policy important to evangelical Christians and pray for the president.
Wildmon joins other leaders on the faith advisory council including author and psychologist James Dobson, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., Southern Evangelical Seminary president Richard Land, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and New Destiny Christian Center senior pastor Paula White.