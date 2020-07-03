TUPELO • “Anywhere but Addis Ababa.”
That’s what Alyssa Harrison said to herself – or maybe to God – 10 years ago.
At the time, she and her husband, Steadman, were at a pivotal point in their lives. Fifteen years into marriage, the Harrisons were enjoying a full life in Greensboro, North Carolina, not too far from her childhood home in Asheville. They had a house and careers and three sons, but they sensed the tug of some higher purpose.
“Steadman and I both did a year abroad in college,” she said while in Tupelo on a recent furlough. “That awoke a call to missions for both of us, but it was 20 years before we got to do it.”
Years later, after a series of short-term trips to Uganda, the Harrisons accepted a call to become full-time missionaries in Africa. In 2009, they came to Global Outreach International in Tupelo for missionary orientation training, ready to go wherever God called them. But Ethiopia’s capital city of 5 million people – Addis Ababa –was the one place Alyssa didn’t want to land.
“So of course we wound up in Addis Ababa,” she said with a smile.
Harrison quickly learned to love her host city. She said the diverse culture keeps life interesting.
“It’s a mix of worlds,” she said. “Ethiopia is one of only two countries in Africa never to have been colonized, so there’s rich history and a friendliness to foreigners. There’s huge progress and lots of international investment, but there are also donkeys and sheep and goats, and farmers bringing in cattle. It takes about an hour to travel three miles.”
Harrison works as a teacher and administrator in an international school for the children of missionaries. She said the city’s vibrant mix of religious traditions and sporting events is felt, and heard, everywhere you go.
“It’s very loud,” she said. “It’s a highly religious culture, and there are people going to church everyday. You hear Muslim calls to prayer and Ethiopian Orthodox calls to prayer throughout the day. And then of course you constantly hear soccer games broadcast through speakers all over the city. There’s all kinds of noise.”
In spite of her misgivings, Harrison said the place where she didn’t want to go has become a place she doesn’t plan to leave.
“Our thought is, ‘stay where you’re called until God calls you somewhere else,’” she said. “We plan to be there indefinitely. For such a time as this, God has called us.”
Alyssa’s husband, Steadman, is an entrepreneur, church planter and leadership coach. He is currently working with the Ethiopian government as a senior capacity development advisor in advance of the country’s first-ever democratic election.
Harrison said he felt honored to be able to use his skill set at a “hinge moment” in his host country’s history.
“I fell in love with Africa, and I saw the need for leadership training at the grass roots level,” he said. “There’s a new prime minister who’s leading all kinds of reforms. The country is preparing for a democratic election for 110 million people. Getting asked to help with that is an amazing call.”
Harrison’s parents are from New Albany and now live in Tupelo. He said his host city in Ethiopia enjoys a milder, less muggy climate than his parent’s home in Mississippi.
“The city sits at almost 8,000 feet above sea level,” he said. “It’s one of the highest national capitals in the world, so it’s not humid and it’s not ‘buggy.’ For most of the year it’s about 70 degrees with clear blue skies.”
Though tiny compared to their Ethiopian home city of 5 million people, Steadman said he is pleased to see Tupelo growing, and breaking the stereotypical mold for a small Southern town.
“It’s such a joy to come to Tupelo and see how cosmopolitan it is,” he said. “There’s a Sikh Center and an Islamic Center, and there are people from all kinds of backgrounds. We’ve seen people we know from bigger places who’ve moved to Tupelo for the opportunities.”
Harrison said even though their new home in the Highlands of Africa is a world away from their roots in the South, some things are universal.
“Instead of starting with what divides us or makes us different, I’d rather start from what we have in common,” he said. “People are people, wherever you go.”