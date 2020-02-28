This week, churches all around the world marked the beginning of the pre-Easter season of Lent with the observance of Ash Wednesday.
On Ash Wednesday, ministers typically make the sign of the cross in ashes on each participant’s forehead, repeating the phrase, “Remember that you are dust; to dust you shall return.”
The Rev. Brad Hodges conducted the “imposition of ashes” ceremony at a community-wide Ash Wednesday service at First Methodist Church in Pontotoc, where he is the minister.
He said the ashen crosses are conversation starters in the broader community.
“People see the cross – sometimes it’s become a smudge – on your head and they ask, ‘What’s that about?’” he said. “It might be an opportunity to share who Jesus is and what Lent is all about.”
Hodges, who is a Winona native and lifelong Methodist, said the Ash Wednesday service is the kickoff to a season of spiritual introspection preceding Easter.
“Lent is the 40-day season before Easter,” he said. “Forty is an important number in Scripture. It commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness and his temptation by the devil, and it echoes the 40 days Moses spent waiting on the mountain and the 40 years the Israelites wandered in the wilderness.”
Hodges said Methodist participation in Ash Wednesday is relatively new, but the tradition is a venerable one.
“I think it started somewhere around the 10th century as a way to get people spiritually prepared for Easter,” he said. “The ashes for the sign of the cross would be from the burned palm branches from the previous year’s Palm Sunday service. The Methodists took it up, I think, in about the 19th century.”
Hodges said the somber tone of Ash Wednesday services helps participants conduct a “spiritual inventory.”
“It’s a time for looking at our relationship to Christ,” he said. “I jokingly tell folks, ‘If you aren’t as close to God as you have been, well, guess who moved!’ It’s a time for acknowledging who we are and where we’d be without God’s gift.”
Hodges said Ash Wednesday and the season of Lent that follows is meant to be a penitential season.
“We’re in an age where people don’t feel guilty about a whole lot of things,” he said.
“A lot of people don’t see the need for change. The role of Lent is not to make people feel guilty, but we want to remind people of their need and of the one who can meet that need.”
Hodges said Lenten observance usually includes voluntarily abstaining from something as a form of spiritual discipline.
“Some people will give up something like chocolate or caffeine,” he said. “I’m trying to cut way back on bread. But it can also be a time to begin a new practice. I tell people, ‘Give it up or take it up.’ Just do something to concentrate on the sacrifice of Jesus.”
Hodges said the point of such disciplines is to move people, individually and corporately, toward greater spiritual awareness.
“We do church pretty well up to the point where our comfort is in jeopardy,” he said. “But we have to move beyond our comfort zone and get outside of ourselves.”
Hodges said Ash Wednesday’s focus on human mortality and frailty should move participants away from a faulty sense of autonomy.
“We think we’re self-sufficient,” he said. “But in reality we need something outside of ourselves, and that cross is what we need.”
Hodges said while the tone of Ash Wednesday is heavy and dark, the arc of the Lenten season bends toward light and hope.
“We just want to get people to hit the ‘pause’ button,” he said. “We want to remind them there’s a savior who loves you and died for you. If we can do something to get people to reflect on that, then that’s great.”