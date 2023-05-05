Black Protestants Church Attendance

The Rev. M. Andrew Davis, joins his congregants in praise as the choir sings on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Zion Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C. Despite a drop in in-person church attendance, Davis says that the Black churches remain fundamental to the community by continuing to provide refuge and hope, especially during times of challenge. 

 Jessie Wardarski I AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The wide empty spaces in pews between parishioners at a Sunday service at Zion Baptist Church in South Carolina's capital highlight a post-pandemic reality common among many Black Protestant churches nationwide.

Newsletters

Recommended for you