Tupelo • The chaplains at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo recently conducted a “blessing of the hands” ceremony for the hospital’s health care workers.
The Rev. Lowell Walker has been a staff chaplain at NMMC since 2015. He said the ceremony was a way to show support and appreciation, especially during a time when the human touch is more important than ever.
“We serve with our hands,” he said. “Sometimes we take for granted how important our hands are. Every time we touch someone we are giving them an expression of love and kindness healing.”
The 62-year-old Walker said while the chaplains’ focus was primarily on patients, they wanted to communicate care to the hospital staff as well.
“Our care is not just for our patients, but for our staff, too,” he said. “We normally do this ceremony during nurses’ week, but we wanted to do it now, to show how much we appreciate their service in this difficult time.”
Walker said social distancing guidelines made the ceremony a bit more challenging.
“We’d normally use oil and anoint their hands,” he said. “But now with social distancing we can’t do that, so we just have a prayer.”
Walker said he misses the element of touch in his work as a chaplain.
“We are relational beings,” he said. “God made us relational, and we never forget that special healing touch. When that gets disrupted, something’s missing.”
Walker said the “new normal” in chaplaincy takes a little getting used to.
“There have been a lot of adjustments,” he said. “We can’t visit patients like we used to; now we make phone calls and pray for them over the phone. We can’t go into a room unless it’s an end-of-life situation, and even then there’s some social distancing.”
While social distancing creates challenges for ministry, Walker said he believes in the efficacy of prayer, even at a distance.
“Our faith doesn’t change,” he said. “We just learn to practice it in a different way. In Scripture, the Lord prayed often for folks at a distance, and his prayer of faith for them made a big difference, even though he wasn’t present.”
Walker said his own prayers in the time of COVID-19 have moved away from petition and toward praise.
“Instead of a prayer of petition, how about just thanking God for who he is and for what positive can come out of this?” he said. “In my prayers, I praise God for the opportunity that’s been given – that we Christians would let him be seen in this time of crisis.”
In addition to his work as a chaplain, Walker has been the pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Tupelo for nearly 21 years. He said while his congregation is eager to worship together, it is important to comply with temporary rules limiting the size of gatherings.
“I have to think about the whole congregation,” he said. “We comply with the rules for everyone’s safety. As God’s people we should be the first to obey, rather than trying to defy authority or push our own agenda.”
Walker said the adage, “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” is true of church congregants in the time of quarantine.
“I’ve seen an even greater yearning for God and for fellowship in my congregation,” he said. “People really miss corporate worship. But being apart can help you learn how strong your faith is, or you learn there are things that need to come under God’s sovereign power.”
Walker said proper spiritual self-care is critical for those attempting to encourage others in stressful times.
“Staying prayerful and reading Scripture is important,” he said. “For me, the most important thing is having that personal relationship, and understanding how to worship in spirit and truth. God is sovereign; nothing escapes him and nothing is under God’s radar.”