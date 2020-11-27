Last week at Brewer United Methodist Church, south of Tupelo, a group of men dragged a 12-foot-tall blue cypress tree into the church’s oak-paneled sanctuary, stood it up next to the organ, and secured it in place.
Then members of the church – adults and children – gathered around the tree to participate in an Advent tradition the church has been keeping since 1978, when the congregation decorated its first-ever Chrismon tree.
Vicky Burleson, a long-time member of Brewer UMC, explained the origin of the Chrismon tradition:
“The Chrismon tree goes back to 1954, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville, Virginia,” she said. “A lady of the church, Francis Spencer, thought they needed a better way to honor Christ in their sanctuary than just a typical ornament tree. It needed to be something special. After all, it was Christ’s birthday.”
Burleson said after much research, Spencer settled on a series of symbols of the early church that would become the tree’s ornaments.
“The symbols were called Chrismons,” she said. “It’s from a combination of the words ‘Christ’ and ‘monogram.’ There are fish, angels, shepherds’ crooks, chalices, and lots of different crosses, each with its own name.”
The color scheme of the Chrismons, and even the tree itself, have special meaning, Burleson said.
“All the Chrismons are done in gold and white, to symbolize Christ’s purity,” she said. “We string up tiny white lights, because Christ is the light of the world. And we use a live evergreen tree because it symbolizes eternity and new life.”
Burleson said the Chrismon tree isn’t just a visual feast: It’s also an excellent teaching tool, especially for children.
“It’s so beautiful it can almost be distracting during worship,” she said with a chuckle. “But when you find out what those symbols mean, it helps you tell the story of Christ. We use them every week during Advent as part of our children’s moments.”
Sara Lauderdale was one of the members at Brewer UMC back in 1978, when the United Methodist Women’s group first introduced the idea of the Chrismon tree to the congregation. She said they got the idea from a neighboring Methodist church.
“Helga Bowles was a German lady who was a member of our church,” she said. “She visited the Methodist church in Nettleton, where they had a Chrismon tree. She came back and did a program about it, and that’s how we got started. We’ve had a Chrismon tree every year since then.”
Lauderdale said she remembers helping organize the construction of the church’s very first set of Chrismons.
“We ordered beads and wire and pearls and glitter,” she said. “I was 26 years old at the time, and I remember how excited I was when that big box came in the mail. Of course, this was in the days before Amazon.”
Over the years since that first Chrismon tree, Lauderdale said the collection of ornaments keeps growing.
“Some of the original ones have gotten broken and tarnished,” she said. “They get a lot of wear and tear, because the kids help us decorate. But that’s okay; we can always make more ornaments. We don’t like to retire the old ones; we just keep getting a bigger tree.”
Lauderdale said two of the church’s Chrismons are particularly prized.
“Helga Bowles was the original ring leader for the Chrismon tree,” she said. “She loved it. We still have the first one she made, and the last one she made last fall, right before she died.”
Lauderdale said the Chrismon tree is a way for the whole church to get involved in telling the Christmas story.
“We can’t all sing or play an instrument,” she said. “We can’t all teach a Sunday school class. But I can put beads together!”
Lauderdale said the rewards of the annual tradition of the Chrismon tree outweigh the work that goes into it.
“The women of the church may spearhead it, but it takes everyone,” she said. “It can be a little stressful at times, like when the tree falls over, but it’s fun. And there’s a sense of duty and tradition that goes with it – that this is what we’re supposed to do.”