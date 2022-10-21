BRUCE • Niagara Falls. Yosemite National Park. Walt Disney World. Mexico. Ireland. These are just a few of the places where Brenda Poteete’s “gospel rocks” have traveled from her home in Bruce.
69-year-old Poteete’s rocks are painted with whimsical creatures, and on the back of each one is the phrase, “Smile, God loves you,” along with Poteete’s phone number. Everywhere she goes, she takes a few rocks. When friends go on a trip, she sends them with Ziploc bags filled with her handiwork.
“I’ve got three friends in the mountains right now, so I have a lot of rocks out,” she said. “I hear from someone who’s gotten one almost every day. A lot of times, they’ll re-hide them for someone else. It’s not me; it’s a God-thing.”
When she’s not painting or placing rocks, Poteete said she spends a lot of time corresponding with people who’ve found them.
“I usually respond to all of the ones who text me,” she said. “I’ve got two little girls from Ireland who found a rock two years ago. We’re on Facebook, and we text at least once a week. I’m getting to see Ireland through their eyes.”
Poteete said her rocks often wind up in the hands of the people who need them.
“I hid one painted with a cardinal at the funeral home this week,” she said. “A woman whose husband had died found it. A single mother working five jobs found one, and she texted me to say the rock gave her the hope she needed. It’s one after the other like that.”
Poteete started her “rock drops” five years ago after a vacation in Mountain View, Arkansas, with her husband.
“We kept seeing kids finding these painted rocks all around the square where they play music,” she said. “I went down to the creek and got an ice cream bucket full of rocks. I bought some paint at Walmart and started painting that night in the hotel room.”
Poteete said she still remembers the first rock she put out back home.
“I was in Memphis, and I left one in a parking lot in the grass,” she said. “The person who found it texted me and said, ‘Hey, I have been doubting my faith a lot lately, and I saw this as a sign from God, so thank you for putting this out.’”
Poteete said her rocks, with their simple images and purposeful message, often speak to people at a point of crisis.
“One man texted me to say he’d been clean for 44 days,” she said. “He said, ‘God has been showing me a lot lately, and this was truly a blessing.’ God meant for that boy to have that rock.”
She gets most of her rocks from yearly trips back to Mountain View, but Poteete said she’s not above “smuggling” the occasional rock from a significant site.
“I’m a rock person. I see a rock, I pick it up,” she said with a laugh. “We went to Mount Vernon on a trip to Washington, D.C. and I slipped a rock in my purse. Trying to sneak it on the bus was my scariest rock adventure.”
Most of her rocks feature colorful animals, but Poteete said she always keeps a few painted with an eagle and an American flag for a group close to her heart.
“These are for my veterans,” she said. “They’ve been through so much.”
Poteete said while she enjoys her small role in her rock ministry, she takes no credit for its success.
“It’s all about the rocks,” she said. “God always has a place where he wants them. Our world is in a mess, and I’m just a servant.”
