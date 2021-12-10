Rufus Van Horn of Tupelo is a postulant for holy orders at the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi. In layman’s terms, he’s studying to become an Episcopal priest.
53-year-old Van Horn has been in banking for nearly 30 years, ever since he moved to Tupelo. He’s been an Episcopalian since his time as a student at Mississippi State and an active member at All Saints’ in Tupelo for decades, but he said his sense of calling goes all the way back to his Southern Baptist childhood in Vardaman, where he grew up.
“I can remember, as a teenager, telling my grandmother I wanted to be a preacher,” he said. “I expected applause. But she sat me down and said, ‘This is very serious. You’d better think and pray long and hard.’ It really let the air out of my bubble.”
It might not have been what he wanted to hear, but Van Horn said he took his grandmother’s wise words to heart.
“I guess I’ve been thinking and praying about it for the last 40 years,” he said with a smile.
A recent reading of a familiar text helped Van Horn see the long arc of his calling in a clearer light.
“Over Thanksgiving, I read a text from Matthew,” he said. “It says, ‘Strive first for the Kingdom of God.’ I remembered that, even as a kid, that really resonated with me. Striving for the Kingdom — I think that’s what I’ve been trying to do all these years in all that I undertook.”
Lately, Van Horn has been looking deeper into what that means. He’s asked God for guidance, and he has been surprised by the answer.
“Often, the answer has been, ‘Me,’” Van Horn said. “God was calling me to himself. After all these years of wondering, it was so clear to me: God was saying, ‘It’s me.’ So I said, ‘Okay.’”
Once God’s purpose for him was clear, Van Horn said he moved on to a natural follow-up question. Then another. Then another.
What comes next for him?
What does he have to give up?
What does he need to take on?
“How do I live so that my full attention is devoted to seeking the Kingdom of God?” he asked.
A trip to the School of Theology at Sewanee University back in 2018 gave him that answer in a way that was hard to miss.
“We were visiting family in Chattanooga,” he said. “As we often do, we drove through the campus of Sewanee, and I pulled into a parking space in front of the chapel. I looked up and saw a sign that said ‘Reserved for Prospective Seminarians.’ And I thought, well, there’s my sign.’
After a lengthy period of discernment and a series of interviews with a board appointed to judge the readiness of potential seminarians, Van Horn began his seminary career.
“I started in August of 2020,” he said. “Right in the middle of COVID-19.”
Van Horn had turned his life upside-down just as the world had done the same. The timing was appropriate, in a way.
“In seminary you learn to live with people you love and people you don’t,” he said. “You learn new ways of thinking about things and new ways of looking at scripture. It has provoked a lot of healthy questions, and now things are beginning to click in place.”
Nearing the halfway point of his seminary career, Van Horn — who’ll be 55 when he graduates — said he’s had a few moments where he wondered if he made the right choice.
“Sometimes, I’ve wondered what in the world I’m doing; why I’ve started a new career so late in life,” he said. “But then I see a lot of fellow seminarians who are a lot older than me.”
When he graduates, Van Horn will seek ordination and a vocation in the priesthood. He said he looks forward to most aspects of parish ministry.
“I love one-on-one interactions,” he said. “That’s my strong suit. I love preaching, though not necessarily the ‘labor pains’ of writing sermons. Probably the part I look forward to least is the business side, the nitty-gritty un-fun administrative stuff.”
More than anything, Van Horn said he looks forward to a life devoted to helping people meet life’s deepest need.
“We all have a spiritual hunger,” he said. “We all have pains and hurts. We are all called to be ministers, but as priests, we are set apart and entrusted with the care of souls. That’s profound. I’m looking forward to it, and I’m scared to death.”