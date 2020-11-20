Major Whitney Morton has been an officer in the Salvation Army for nearly twenty years. For the last year-and-a-half she and her husband, also a Salvation Army officer, have led the Salvation Army’s “corps” on Carnation Street in Tupelo.
The 41-year-old Morton and her husband have served in nine cities since first joining the Salvation Army. Morton said they have found Tupelo to be a diverse, welcoming, and hospitable city.
“We have a lot of diversity in Tupelo,” she said. “Economic, religious, racial, and political diversity. Yet what we continually find is that people aren’t looking at those things as barriers; they’re embracing them and celebrating the beauty of them.”
Morton said last year’s community Thanksgiving meal symbolized all that is best in their new host city.
“Last year we hosted the mayor’s Thanksgiving celebration,” she said. “We had a resident from the shelter sitting right next to our biggest donor. It wasn’t staged for a photo; it was just, ‘I’m a person, you’re a person. Let’s have some food and conversation about real life.’”
Morton said while she knows Tupelo is not a perfect community, she is encouraged by what she sees.
“We have issues, of course, like any community,” she said. “But it has been an incredible thing to see a town where brother really does embrace brother. That’s our sense of Tupelo. That’s what continues to blow our minds and warm our souls. It motivates us on those days when we’re just dog-tired.”
Originally from Concord, North Carolina, Morton graduated from the University of North Carolina, where she met her husband. The couple then graduated from the Salvation Army’s seminary in Atlanta, where Morton said they learned not just theology, but the practical skills required to successfully manage a multi-faceted ministry.
“It’s different from other seminaries,” she said. “In addition to theology and church history and the practice of ministry, we also had to take accounting and business classes, since in the Salvation Army we have so many crossover ministry opportunities.”
Widely recognized for its feeding and housing ministries, the Salvation Army is also a familiar and comforting presence in the wake of natural disasters. Morton said this year in particular has been taxing for those who “sign on” for service in the Salvation Army.
“This is the first time in our history that every single unit of the Salvation Army, in 130 countries, has been responding to the global disaster of the pandemic,” she said. “At the same time we’ve had hurricanes and forest fires and tornadoes all across the country.”
Morton said the unusually difficult season of ministry has reminded her of the need for both deep faith and proper self-care.
“Our ‘human resources’ are tired!” she said. “It reminds us that we can’t do this in our own power; we’ll fail every time. And it reminds us that we aren’t meant to go 24/7. You have to have that sabbath. It’s not a suggestion; it’s a command.”
While service to others is a bedrock principle of life in the Salvation Army, Morton said within the “ranks” there is a growing focus on self-care as well.
“Ever since Hurricane Katrina we began to notice a need to put more emphasis on spiritual and physical self-care,” she said. “We were made to rest in God. We have to allow God to restore us in rest and worship. When we do, our souls are refreshed, both from knowing we are not alone and from the outpouring of God’s spirit. It gives us peace that you can’t get anywhere else.”
Whether it’s helping people regroup after a natural disaster, or working with the men and women at a Salvation Army shelter, Morton said those providing care tend to “absorb” the pain of those to whom they minister.
“We hear the lives and the stories,” she said. “It’s hard for them and it’s hard for us. So many of the people in our shelters have been victims of human trafficking. You hear some pretty harrowing stories, and it takes a toll on you. We call it ‘secondary trauma.’”
After 20 years of Salvation Army life, Morton said she still finds joy and purpose in her work, even on the days when it’s hard.
“For me, there’s great gain in knowing I served in Jesus’ name,” she said. “That brings me joy. We are called as Christians to be the hands and feet of Christ wherever we go, to love in his name, and to give him glory by being kind.”