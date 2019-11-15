Special
Bible Study Fellowship, an in-depth Bible study for women, meets from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays at The Orchard, 1379 Coley Road in Tupelo. For information, call (662) 844-0427 or visit bsfinternational.org.
First United Methodist Church in Starkville will host a Christmas Handworks Bazaar from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. today in the Christian Life Center. Jewelry, paintings, hand-sewn textiles, pottery, woodwork, frozen casseroles and baked goods. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity.
DivorceCare: Surviving the Holidays seminar will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Meadowood Baptist Church, 1512 Hatley Road in Amory in Room 260. Free. Child care is available. For more information, call (662) 256-5616 or email meadowoodamory@gmail.com.
Connect Church, 1650 N. Veterans Blvd., in Tupelo will host Jolly Jamboree from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. More than 30 vendors for holiday shopping.
Peoples Community Baptist Church in Tupelo will host its Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at 8 a.m. Nov. 23. The event is being sponsored by the host church plus Lawndale Presbyterian and Lawndale Church of Christ. Host pastor is Dr. Stevie McKinney.
Second Baptist MBC in Verona will host SHDBA/GPBSC 5th Saturday’s usher workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. All area church pastors, deacons and ushers are asked to attend and register upon arrival. For more information, call Lanette Westbrook at 662-213-8905 or Mary Troope at 601-672-2715.
Revivals
Parker’s Chapel Baptist Church will host revival at 7 p.m. tonight. Guest speaker will be William McCullam. The church is located eight miles east of Baldwyn, about two miles west of Kirkville just off Highway 370 on Houston/Palestine Road. The public is invited to attend.
Music
Gospel Singing will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at The Little Creek Baptist Church just north of Marietta. Pam Gardner of Still Blessed from Tupelo will perform. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 662-266-9466.
Peoples Community Baptist Church and the PCBC Male Chorus in Tupelo will host a gospel concert on Saturday, Nov. 16. Guests include Pastor J Spurlock and the NU Anointed Disciples of Ohio, Springhill Mass Choir of Nettleton, and Calvin Morris of Shannon. Host pastor is Dr. Stevie McKinney.
Other
Prayer Walk for Operation Christmas Child will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Ballard Park in Tupelo. Host is the Northeast Miss. Area Prayer mobilization team. The second-annual prayer walk will include prayer, games, door prizes and free Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
Palestine United Methodist Church of Nettleton will observe Family Day and a Family Day Dinner with families being recognized during the 11 a.m. worship hour on Nov. 17. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall after service. Host pastor is the Rev. Maurice McIntosh.
Prairie Mount U.M.C. Okolona will hold its church anniversary program at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Guest speaker is the Rev. Derrick Whitfield of Shady Grove M.B.C. Host pastor is the Rev. Phillip Colyer.
Mount Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church will celebrate its Harvest Day program at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Guest speaker will be Jack Vaughn of Mount Carmel M.B. Church of Macon. Henry L. Vaughn is host pastor. The public is invited to attend.
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will host its Annual Harvest Day Program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Jernigan and church family of Bethesda Outreach Ministries of Tupelo. The church is located at 4809 Coleman Circle, Belden.
Tupelo-Lee County Chapter of Mission Mississippi will hold its Monthly Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The location has been changed to the Lawndale Presbyterian Church, 1500 Lawndale, Tupelo. The public is invited to attend.
Houston First Methodist Family Life Center will be hosting its annual Parish Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 22. The event will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast will be served 6:30-8 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Parish Women will be selling cakes, pies, casseroles, and much more. Vendors will also be set up.
Second Baptist M.B. Church in Verona will host Pre-Thanksgiving Services at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 with the Rev. Danny Gladney of Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Aberdeen, and at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 with the Rev. Dr. Stevie McKinney of People’s Community Baptist Church in Tupelo. Host pastor is the Rev. Larry M. Stone.
High Chapel CME Church will host its 100 Women in Red Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Guest speaker will be Linda Whitlock, first lady of the Aberdeen Tupelo District. She is also the first lady of Oak Grove CME Church in Rienzi, where Presiding Elder Q.H. Whitlock is pastor. Dinner will be served. The public is invited to attend. The church is located at 314 Hodges Ave., Shannon.
First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo will host a Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 24, following the 11 a.m. service. The church will provide turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, rolls and beverages. Everyone is asked to bring large casseroles, salads, vegetables and desserts to share. Presbyterian Women will be collecting the “Thank” offering at the luncheon. The church is located at 400 Jefferson St.
Ebenezer M.B. Church in Guntown will host its Harvest Day Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Guest speaker will be Tracy Hubbard, pastor of Gateway M.B. Church in Verona. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. The church is located at 1489 Highway 145 N.
Bethel CME Church will host its first Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at Bethel Church in Guntown. The public is invited to attend. Contact Dorris Harris at 662-213-1220 for information. The Rev. Aretha Ruffin is host pastor.
Algoma Baptist Church will hold its 28th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6-7. The event consists of five scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, van or car. The church is located off Highway 15 South, one mile down Algoma Road.
New Zion M.B. Church, Plantersville, will present “O Holy Night: A Christmas Musical With Flavor,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Special musical guests include Geno Jones and Focus, Brother Paul Cook, the Generation “H” Recorder Choir, the Martin Luther King Crusaders, Next Level, and other surprise guests. Sister Mattie Richardson Fox is program chair and the Rev. Celester Davis is pastor. The public is invited to attend.