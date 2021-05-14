AMORY • Dr. JJ VanYperen of Amory is a podiatrist by day and the front man for a grunge/rock band by night.
The 40-year-old Texas native said his band, Jumpin’ the Gun, plays requests and hits, but his favorites are the songs he grew up with in the ‘90s.
“I really like the band ‘Alice In Chains,’” he said. “I love that grunge sound. I had a lot of teenage angst; I don’t think I ever completely got it out. It’s fun to channel it through music. It’s a good way to get my aggression out.”
Not one for sitting idle, VanYperen is also a marathon runner, cyclist, father of four, and the branch president of the Smithville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS). He said his tendency to take on new challenges can leave him feeling a bit overextended.
“I’ve always piled up hobbies on myself,” he said. “I think it might be borderline unhealthy. I’m always doing things that make me spend money.”
Like most members of the LDS church, VanYperen does not smoke or drink. He said playing in bars gives him an opportunity to observe a broad spectrum of human behavior.
“I like to watch people,” he said. “Going into seedy bars and seeing people behaving badly – it’s just a buffet of humanity.”
Having grown up in the LDS church, VanYperen said he’s no stranger to being the sole sober person in a group.
“Back when I was in residency, all my friends would go out and party,” he said. “I was always the designated driver. I got good at just watching people.”
Rather than withdraw from mainstream culture, VanYperen said he prefers to bring his faith with him into whatever situation he is in.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “I try to bring my influence into a place. As long as I don’t partake myself, I’m just there to entertain and have fun.”
VanYperen moved to Monroe County seven years ago to work with Foot Specialists of Mississippi, which has offices in Amory and Starkville. He said the teachings of the LDS church inform his work and influence the conversations he has with his patients.
“I’m a podiatrist,” he said. “So a lot of the issues I deal with are related to smoking. A lot of times that’s why we have to do amputations. When I talk to people about smoking, I have a little more conviction, and I don’t feel like a hypocrite, since I don’t smoke.”
VanYperen said the sacred writings of the LDS church tend to promote an overall healthy lifestyle.
“You don’t see much ‘meth-mouth’ in the LDS,” he said with a grin. “We make lots of covenants, and one of those covenants is to obey the ‘Word of Wisdom.’ It says don’t drink or smoke, but it also tells us to eat meat sparingly and try to exercise; to basically be a healthy person.”
Being a member of the LDS church and following its guidelines can sometimes be a social handicap, but at other times it’s an advantage, VanYperen said.
“People like to take you out to dinner,” he said. “Because they know you won’t run up a tab at the bar.”
VanYperen said the concept of stewardship is a key to living in balance, both physically and spiritually.
“Part of the revelation is that the fowls of the air, the land animals, everything is there for our food and raiment, and we have stewardship over them,” he said. “We’re not supposed to waste them. So long as we’re being judicious and moderate, that’s all that matters. Just do everything in moderation.”
Faith must be expressed in every action, and every action must grow out of inner conviction, according to VanYperen.
“It’s not just a ‘Sunday church,’” he said. “It becomes your complete way of life. It’s always there; it’s not a separate thing. Especially these days, you have to be completely in and fully convicted, or don’t even bother.”