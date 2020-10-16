BRUCE • Hospitals have chaplains. The military has chaplains. Most people don’t know it, but some corporations have chaplains, too.
Kevin Chrestman of Bruce is one of them. The 54-year-old Chrestman went to work in March of this year for Corporate Chaplains of America (CCA) after a stint as a hospital chaplain. He makes weekly visits to corporate clients in Tupelo, Corinth, Columbus, and Starkville.
Chrestman said, like most people, he didn’t even know corporate chaplaincy was “a thing” until recently.
“I saw an ad somewhere, and I thought, ‘Hmm, that sounds like something I’d be interested in,’” he said. “I applied and went through the training and started to work for them in March of this year.”
According to the CCA website, the company’s mission is to “build caring relationships with the hope of gaining permission to share the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ in a non-threatening manner.”
Chrestman said companies that retain a corporate chaplain understand a spiritual and emotional reality that has “bottom line” implications for business.
“My role is to help people and the company,” he said. “They’ve realized that if you have a happy worker, you have a productive worker. I’m there to offer spiritual support so employees don’t have to take every issue to the corporate leadership.”
Besides his role with CCA, Chrestman is a Southern Baptist minister. For the last 19 years, he has been the pastor at Ellard Baptist Church in Bruce. He said his role as a corporate chaplain is similar to his role as a pastor, but with important distinctions.
“As a chaplain, I’m not there to promote religion or try to change somebody’s mind,” he said. “I’m there to walk alongside people as a caregiver, to help them in their walk of life.”
When he arrives for his weekly check-in at the corporations he serves as chaplain, Chrestman said his time is unscripted and open-ended.
“They just turn me loose,” he said. “I have free rein; I go all the way through from the janitor to the CEO, just building relationships. There’s no set agenda, and it’s all confidential and permission-based. Nobody has to talk to me.”
Chrestman said he makes himself available for people to talk about whatever is on their minds, whether or not it’s overtly “spiritual.”
“We address a lot of issues,” he said. “It could be about marriage, divorce, parenting, caring for an elderly parent – just normal life issues. We address the whole psyche of the person, and spirituality is part of the whole person.”
Chrestman said spiritual caregiving in a corporate setting requires sensitivity to the privacy needs of those who come to him for help.
“Even when I have a prayer, I make it inconspicuous,” he said. “I’m not drawing attention to you by asking you to bow, or take off your hard hat if it’s in that kind of setting. I don’t want anyone to feel singled out.”
In the stressful corporate world, Chrestman said he focuses on being an approachable, friendly presence.
“I try to have a humble attitude and a smile,” he said. “A smile is a universal language. I try to be very open, and careful not to offend. I’m mainly just making myself available.”
Chrestman said it’s important that his corporate clients know, both through words and actions, that he really cares about them.
“Part of that is how I present myself,” he said. “People need to know whether I’m just there to do my job, or if I really do care and want to help them. It’s not just a job; I want to help them through life.”
At the end of his weekly rounds, Chrestman said he judges his success or failure as a corporate chaplain by asking himself a question.
“In pastoring, I gauge my success by whether or not I’m seeing growth in my people,” he said. “Here, I ask myself, ‘Do i feel like I helped someone in their walk of life this week?’ That’s what I want to do, and that’s why God has called me into this ministry – to come alongside people and help them with their problems.”